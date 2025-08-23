Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Riley Greene, Juan Soto, and more for August 23, 2025

August baseball always carries that extra edge, with hitters heating up and pitchers fighting fatigue, and today’s matchups are loaded with sluggers in prime spots to go deep.

Whether it’s Juan Soto coming off a monster night, Riley Greene mashing his way into the spotlight, or Kyle Schwarber eyeing redemption after a quiet showing yesterday, the stage is set for some serious fireworks.

With five dangerous bats locked in and favorable matchups on the hill, these are today’s best home run prop bets you won’t want to miss.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Jo Adell: +290

Jo Adell has been swinging one of the hottest bats in the Angels’ lineup, and his power is starting to look undeniable. He went 3-for-4 with two solo shots against the Reds on Tuesday, giving him 28 homers on the season and four in his last seven games.

Adell’s raw strength has always been there, but his improved timing has turned him into a legitimate middle-of-the-order threat.

He’ll face Cubs rookie Cade Horton, who has been impressive with a 3.08 ERA but has shown occasional vulnerability to the long ball. With Adell’s current rhythm at the plate, he offers strong value to leave the yard again tonight.

#4. Riley Greene: +390

Riley Greene just keeps proving himself as the Tigers’ offensive engine, and Friday night was another reminder of his power stroke. The outfielder belted a two-run homer in a 7-5 win over Kansas City, marking his 30th of the season to go along with 94 RBI.

Greene now draws Michael Wacha, who has been steady with a 3.34 ERA but has given up his share of long balls when hitters square him up.

With Greene locked in and already riding momentum from last night, his bat carries real home run potential again in this matchup.

Walker remains one of the most underrated sluggers in baseball, consistently producing middle-of-the-order pop for Houston. His recent numbers show excellent plate discipline to go with his power, making him a dangerous bat when he gets a mistake over the plate.

The Astros slugger went deep again Thursday, launching a two-run homer as part of a 2-for-5 day with a double and an extra run scored, extending his streak to homers in back-to-back games.

That brings him to 18 on the year, and he now gets Dean Kremer, a right-hander with a 3.97 ERA. Walker’s timing looks dialed in, and given his recent surge, he’s a prime candidate to keep the streak alive with another shot tonight.

#2. Juan Soto: +300

Few hitters in baseball combine power and plate discipline like Soto, and he’s been locked in lately with both. On Friday night, he reminded everyone of that superstar power by going 3-for-4 with a homer, four RBI, and two walks against Atlanta, giving him 32 bombs on the season.

What makes Soto such a tough out right now is the balance, he’s drawing walks, stealing bases, and still punishing mistakes over the heart of the plate.

He’ll see Cal Quantrill next, a righty with a 5.50 ERA who’s been giving up consistent hard contact. With the way Soto is tracking pitches and squaring them up, this is one of the most favorable matchups on the board for a long ball.

#1. Kyle Schwarber: +140

Kyle Schwarber may have let us down yesterday, but his bat is far too hot to ignore heading into today’s matchup. The Phillies slugger sits at 45 home runs on the year after smashing two in his last three games, including a monster performance Wednesday where he drove in five runs with a homer and a double.

Now he gets Mitchell Parker, who’s struggled badly with a 5.83 ERA and has been vulnerable to power bats from both sides of the plate.

With Schwarber already punishing mistakes and riding a strong power stretch, he’s got a prime chance to go deep again today.

