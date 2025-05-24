Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5, including Seiya Suzuki, Rafael Devers, and more for May 24, 2025

The long ball continues to define the 2025 MLB season, and May 24 lines up another loaded slate for home run bettors to circle. With several of the game’s top sluggers stepping into favorable matchups, tonight has all the makings of a power-packed evening. From cozy ballparks to pitchers with troubling barrel rates, the board is packed with value.

Ad

What’s especially enticing about today’s home run prop market is the variety of hitters in play. You’ve got elite power bats like Aaron Judge with consistently elite metrics, alongside players like Seiya Suzuki and Rafael Devers who are heating up at the right time.

Add in seasoned veterans like Paul Goldschmidt and dynamic speed-power threats like Trea Turner, and this top-five list offers a diverse mix of home run potential worth targeting.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Rafael Devers (+370) - Red Sox @ Brewers

Don’t be surprised if he leaves the yard - Source: Imagn

Rafael Devers has been a reliable spark for Boston’s offense, slugging nine homers with 24 RBIs this season.

Ad

The lefty masher is carrying a solid .265 average and an OPS hovering around .850, while his average exit velocity sits at a sturdy 92.4 mph. Devers has been heating up lately, showing signs of that signature pull power.

Against a Brewers staff that’s struggled to contain left-handed thump, Devers feels like a sneaky good bet to leave the yard.

#4 Aaron Judge (+120) - Yankees

Another moonshot could be incoming from Aaron Judge - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge has been an absolute wrecking machine this season, hitting a blistering .402 with 16 bombs and 44 RBIs.

Ad

His advanced metrics are MVP-caliber across the board: 95.7 mph average exit velocity, a 43.1% hard-hit rate and a massive 15.6% barrel rate. Judge’s combination of patience and raw power makes him lethal in any park, and with his recent form, it’s almost surprising if he doesn’t go deep at least once in this series.

#3 Paul Goldschmidt (+300) - Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Paul Goldschmidt remains a steady anchor in the heart of St. Louis’ lineup. Hitting .271 with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs, the veteran first baseman has quietly strung together a solid campaign.

Ad

His average exit velocity of 91.9 mph and a healthy 10.3% barrel rate suggest he’s still squaring up pitches with authority. With Wrigley known to reward right-handed power when the wind cooperates, Goldy’s a strong value play for a long ball here.

#2 Seiya Suzuki (+360) - Cubs

Seiya Suzuki might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Seiya Suzuki has been one of Chicago’s most consistent hitters, posting a .284 average with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs on the year.

Ad

His approach at the plate has matured, reflected in a sharp 93.3 mph exit velocity and a 12.7% barrel rate. Suzuki’s swing path is tailor-made for Wrigley’s friendly dimensions, and against a Cards staff that’s struggled with hard contact, he’s an excellent candidate to park one in the bleachers.

#1 Trea Turner (+400) - Phillies

Trea Turner might leave the yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Trea Turner is flashing his trademark versatility this season with a .289 average, 13 homers, 34 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

He’s posted a 91.1 mph exit velocity and a 10.1% barrel rate, showing he’s doing more than just slap singles. Coors Field remains a dreamland for hitters with speed and pop, and Turner’s ability to turn on mistakes makes him the top choice for a home run ticket tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More