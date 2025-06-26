Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Seiya Suzuki, Will Smith, and more for June 26, 2025

The long ball is alive and thriving this week, and Thursday’s MLB matchups set the stage for another fireworks show. With sluggers squaring off against homer-prone arms and hitters carrying scorching recent form, this slate’s got all the ingredients for a home run binge.

Whether it’s elite barrel rates, favorable park factors, or head-to-head dominance, today’s prop board is stacked with value spots for power hitters ready to make noise. Here’s a fresh five-pack of names worth backing for a trip around the bases on June 26.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Byron Buxton (+330)

Byron Buxton has a chance to leave his mark with a big fly (Credits: IMAGN)

Byron Buxton is flat-out scorching right now. The Twins’ outfielder has erupted for 6 homers in his last 9 games, including two separate multi-homer performances during that stretch.

He’s raised his season line to a .279 average with 17 homers, 47 RBIs, and 13 steals, and his recent surge has him slugging .857 with a ridiculous 1.242 OPS over his last 39 plate appearances.

Tonight, he gets a prime matchup at home against Emerson Hancock, who’s carrying a 5.43 ERA and has struggled to keep the ball in the yard. With Buxton’s red-hot barrel rate and ability to punish mistakes, he’s one of the most dangerous bats on the board.

#4. Seiya Suzuki (+380)

Seiya Suzuki looks dialed in for a moonshot moment (Credits: IMAGN)

Seiya Suzuki is looking like a sneaky power play tonight. The Cubs slugger is sitting on 21 homers and 67 RBIs this season, and he’s already gone deep once in this series against the Cardinals.

Even better, Suzuki owns 3 hits in 4 career at-bats against tonight’s starter Andre Pallante, giving him the kind of matchup history bettors love.

With his recent pop (4 homers in his last 8 games) and solid numbers against Pallante, Suzuki’s swing is dialed in for another big moment.

#3. Andy Pages (+300)

Andy Pages could send the crowd scrambling for a home run ball (Credits: IMAGN)

Andy Pages is riding a hot streak and looks primed to keep it rolling tonight. The Dodgers outfielder is hitting .297 with 16 homers and 54 RBIs on the season, but it’s his last 10 games that jump off the page, a .405 average, 4 homers, 12 RBIs, and a massive 1.225 OPS.

He’ll face the same struggling Austin Gomber, who’s fresh off a 3-homer meltdown in his last start. With Pages squaring up everything he sees lately and Gomber’s recent struggles, this matchup screams home run value.

#2. Cal Raleigh (+225)

Cal Raleigh could unleash a monster shot under the lights tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Cal Raleigh is locked in at the plate right now, delivering one of the hottest stretches of his season. Over his last 8 games, Raleigh is hitting a blistering .424 with 6 homers, 15 RBIs, and a 1.547 OPS, while crushing the ball with a 49.8% hard-hit rate and an absurd 20% barrel rate per plate appearance.

He’ll square off tonight against Simeon Woods Richardson and his 5.06 ERA, a matchup that’s tailor-made for a slugger in this kind of groove. With elite recent power metrics and a red-hot bat, Raleigh’s a serious threat to leave the yard again.

Will Smith might make the outfielders turn and watch it fly (Credits: IMAGN)

Will Smith has been quietly crushing it for the Dodgers, hitting .330 on the year with 9 homers and 42 RBIs, and his recent surge makes him even more dangerous.

Over his last 11 games, Smith is batting .368 with 4 home runs, 9 RBIs, and a 1.172 OPS, consistently barreling up the baseball with authority. He now gets Austin Gomber, who just served up 3 homers in his last outing and carries an ugly 8.38 ERA into this matchup.

With Smith’s sharp eye and power swing, this is a golden opportunity for him to add another long ball to his tally tonight.

