Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Shea Langeliers, Junior Caminero, and more for August 26, 2025

Today’s MLB slate is packed with potential dingers, and some of the league’s hottest sluggers are ready to make an impact. From Junior Caminero’s recent four-homer surge to Shea Langeliers’ grand slam streak, hitters like Jo Adell, Colson Montgomery, and Spencer Torkelson are all in prime form.

With pitchers like Parker Messick, Patrick Corbin, and Charlie Morton on the mound, each at-bat carries major home run potential, making today’s prop bets especially exciting for fans tracking the long ball.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Colson Montgomery (+360)

Colson Montgomery has quietly flipped a switch at the plate, and his bat is red-hot heading into this matchup.

He just finished a dominant series against the Twins, where he went 5-for-13 with three homers and eight RBI, posting a massive 1.538 OPS. That run also has him on a three-game home run streak, showing off the kind of power that makes him a real threat whenever he’s locked in.

Now he draws Michael Lorenzen, who’s given up 18 homers already this year with a 4.50 ERA, making Montgomery’s +360 price tag a sneaky value play while he’s in the middle of a power surge.

#4. Spencer Torkelson (+250)

Spencer Torkelson is heating up again, and that makes him a strong home run target today.

He went deep in Sunday’s loss to the Royals and now has two homers in his last three games, pushing his season total to 28. The matchup sets up nicely against Osvaldo Bido, who owns a 5.37 ERA and has struggled to keep the ball in the park.

With Torkelson seeing the ball well and finding his power stroke, this looks like another spot where he could add to his home run tally.

#3. Shea Langeliers (+250)

Langeliers remains one of the most reliable power bats in Oakland, and his bat has become one of Oakland’s biggest weapons. He crushed a grand slam in Monday’s 8-3 win over the Tigers, which pushed his season tally to 29 home runs and gave him five in his last nine games.

The power isn’t just showing up in bursts, it’s been consistent, and he’s clearly seeing the ball well.

Tonight, he gets Charlie Morton, who has a 5.09 ERA and has struggled to keep hitters in the yard this season. With Langeliers locked in and Morton prone to mistakes, this matchup gives him another great chance to leave the park.

#2. Jo Adell (+280)

Jo Adell has been one of the Angels’ most consistent power bats this season, and he just added to that total with a solo shot over the weekend against the Cubs.

Sitting at 29 homers, he’s proven he can take advantage of left-handed pitching, which makes this matchup with Patrick Corbin especially appealing.

Corbin has a 4.61 ERA and has been prone to giving up the long ball, something Adell is more than capable of capitalizing on. At +280, he’s in a great spot to keep his power swing rolling.

#1. Junior Caminero (+340)

Junior Caminero is on one of those heaters where every swing looks dangerous. He went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, two runs scored, and even swiped a bag in Monday’s win over Cleveland, giving him four homers in his last three games.

Sitting at 39 on the year, he now gets a matchup with lefty Parker Messick, who’s still adjusting at the big-league level.

With Caminero crushing both righties and lefties this season and riding a serious power streak, he’s hard to fade at +340.

Shubham Soni