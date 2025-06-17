  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Today's Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Shohei Ohtani, Giancarlo Stanton and more for June 17, 2025

Today's Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Shohei Ohtani, Giancarlo Stanton and more for June 17, 2025

By Ryan Burks
Modified Jun 17, 2025 12:29 GMT
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

With 15 games scheduled to take place in MLB on Tuesday, some of the best MLB home run hitters are going to be on display. There are several batter props available to make, and choosing hitters to belt a home run is always at the top of the list.

Ad

Some of the top MLB home run hitters will have the best odds to go deep, but there are other players to check out as well. Here is a look at five sluggers with a great chance to belt a home run on Tuesday night.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for June 17

Shohei Ohtani +165

Shohei Ohtani continues to be one of the best MLB home run hitters, and he just recently made his season debut on the mound as well. Ohtani will simply be focusing on hitting Tuesday night, and will help the Dodgers by hitting a home run.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Giancarlo Stanton +400

Giancarlo Stanton is a feared MLB home run hitter - Source: Imagn
Giancarlo Stanton is a feared MLB home run hitter - Source: Imagn

Giancarlo Stanton has made a career out of being a top MLB home run hitter, and he is finally back from the injured list with the New York Yankees. Stanton is still looking for his first home run of the season, and there is a good chance he gets that done Tuesday night.

Ad

Rafael Devers +320

Rafael Devers is a top MLB slugger - Source: Imagn
Rafael Devers is a top MLB slugger - Source: Imagn

Rafael Devers is joining the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday after a blockbuster trade from the Boston Red Sox. It won't take Devers long to make a big splash with his new team, as he will belt a home run in his first game in San Francisco.

Ad

Corey Seager +330

Corey Seager can be a top MLB home run hitter - Source: Imagn
Corey Seager can be a top MLB home run hitter - Source: Imagn

It has been a disappointing season for Corey Seager thus far, but he has the power to be one of the best MLB home run hitters. There is good value in backing Seager, and his bat is going to start heating up soon.

Ad

Miguel Vargas +370

Miguel Vargas, Chicago White Sox - Source: Imagn
Miguel Vargas, Chicago White Sox - Source: Imagn

Miguel Vargas is quietly putting together a strong season for the Chicago White Sox, and he has helped the team get better. Vargas already has 10 home runs this season, and number 11 should be coming Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

About the author
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications