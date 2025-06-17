Today's Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Shohei Ohtani, Giancarlo Stanton and more for June 17, 2025

With 15 games scheduled to take place in MLB on Tuesday, some of the best MLB home run hitters are going to be on display. There are several batter props available to make, and choosing hitters to belt a home run is always at the top of the list.
Some of the top MLB home run hitters will have the best odds to go deep, but there are other players to check out as well. Here is a look at five sluggers with a great chance to belt a home run on Tuesday night.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for June 17
Shohei Ohtani +165
Shohei Ohtani continues to be one of the best MLB home run hitters, and he just recently made his season debut on the mound as well. Ohtani will simply be focusing on hitting Tuesday night, and will help the Dodgers by hitting a home run.
Giancarlo Stanton +400
Giancarlo Stanton has made a career out of being a top MLB home run hitter, and he is finally back from the injured list with the New York Yankees. Stanton is still looking for his first home run of the season, and there is a good chance he gets that done Tuesday night.
Rafael Devers +320
Rafael Devers is joining the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday after a blockbuster trade from the Boston Red Sox. It won't take Devers long to make a big splash with his new team, as he will belt a home run in his first game in San Francisco.
Corey Seager +330
It has been a disappointing season for Corey Seager thus far, but he has the power to be one of the best MLB home run hitters. There is good value in backing Seager, and his bat is going to start heating up soon.
Miguel Vargas +370
Miguel Vargas is quietly putting together a strong season for the Chicago White Sox, and he has helped the team get better. Vargas already has 10 home runs this season, and number 11 should be coming Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.