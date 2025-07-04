Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Shohei Ohtani, Wilyer Abreu, and more for July 4, 2025

It’s shaping up to be a fireworks-filled slate on July 4 as several of MLB’s hottest bats step into premium matchups against struggling arms. With names like Shohei Ohtani, Addison Barger and Wilyer Abreu all swinging red-hot lumber and facing pitchers prone to the long ball, the home run prop market is loaded with value.

Ad

Whether it’s power surges from recent streaks or favorable ballpark factors in play, today’s top picks feature a mix of elite sluggers and breakout names primed to clear the fences. Here’s a look at the five best home run prop bets for tonight’s action.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Junior Caminero (+295)

Ad

Trending

Junior Caminero looks primed to crush one out today (Credits: IMAGN)

Few hitters in baseball carry the kind of “one swing can change a game” presence Junior Caminero brings to the box right now. With 21 homers on his ledger and four bombs in his last 10 games, Caminero’s bat stays loud even when his average wavers.

Ad

He’s facing Chris Paddack tonight, a pitcher whose recent home run troubles have been no secret, and at a park where right-handed power plays well to left-center. Don’t be surprised if Caminero adds another missile to his July highlight reel.

#4 Wilyer Abreu (+300)

Don’t be surprised if he leaves the yard today (Credits: IMAGN)

Wilyer Abreu is riding a heater, and there’s no better time to back his power stroke.The lefty slugger has crushed four homers in his last five games while slashing a blistering .350 with a 1.000 slugging percentage in that stretch.

Ad

He will face Michael Soroka tonight, a pitcher giving up plenty of loud contact lately, and with Abreu’s elite hard-hit ability and current form, he’s a prime bet to keep the fireworks going on this July 4 matchup.

#3 Shea Langeliers (+225)

Shea Langeliers could send one deep into the seats tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Shea Langeliers returned from the IL with a bang, launching homers on both Monday and Tuesday to instantly remind everyone of his power upside.

Ad

While he sat out Wednesday’s matinee, there’s a good chance the A’s get his bat back in the lineup tonight against veteran Justin Verlander, who’s struggled with keeping the ball in the park lately.

With 12 homers on the season and a hot start to July, Langeliers is an intriguing longshot pick to go deep again if penciled into the starting nine.

#2 Shohei Ohtani (+175)

Shohei Ohtani could turn on one and launch it into orbit (Credits: IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani is doing Shohei Ohtani things again, blasting his 30th homer of the season earlier this week and now riding a four-homer surge over his last seven games.

Ad

He’ll get a prime matchup tonight at Dodger Stadium against Lance McCullers, who’s carrying an ugly 6.61 ERA and has been tagged for multiple homers.

With Ohtani’s July power stroke fully activated and a hitter-friendly environment at home, he’s one of the top bets on the board to leave the yard again.

#1 Addison Barger (+330)

Addison Barger could smash a no-doubter in this matchup (Credits: IMAGN)

Addison Barger is catching fire at just the right time, riding a two-game homer streak into a juicy matchup against Kyle Hendricks at home.

Ad

Hendricks has been vulnerable to the long ball all season, and Barger’s recent tear, hitting .412 with three homers and a 1.503 OPS over his last five games, makes him a sneaky, high-upside pick tonight.

With power from the left side and a hitter-friendly Rogers Centre backdrop, he’s well-positioned to extend that homer streak to three.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More