Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Trent Grisham, Hunter Goodman, and more for August 5, 2025

The home run parade rolls into Aug. 5 with a lineup of sluggers who’ve been punishing mistakes and flipping games in a single swing. From Gleyber Torres quietly heating up for the Yankees to Hunter Goodman’s recent surge of power, tonight’s slate is packed with value in the HR prop market.

Julio Rodriguez continues to swing a red-hot bat, while Taylor Ward and Trent Grisham are capitalizing on every hittable pitch. Let’s break down the top five home run bets for Tuesday, where the odds are enticing and the hitters are locked in.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Trent Grisham (+475)

Trent Grisham has quietly turned up the heat with three home runs in his last six games, showing off his power when the Yankees need it most.

Despite facing a tough matchup against Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 1.49 ERA), Grisham’s recent surge at the plate makes him an intriguing longshot play.

His left-handed bat gives him a slight edge against Eovaldi’s splitters that tend to fade into his swing path, and with Grisham’s confidence riding high, +475 is an attractive price for him to keep the power surge alive.

#4. Julio Rodriguez (+400)

Julio Rodriguez continues to be a nightmare for pitchers, delivering a two-run homer and a stolen base in his last outing against Texas.

Now up to 20 home runs on the season, J-Rod draws a favorable matchup against Davis Martin (3-8, 3.84 ERA), a right-hander who’s been vulnerable to power bats.

Rodriguez’s combination of raw strength and aggressive base-running keeps him locked in at the plate, and with his swing timing looking sharp, +400 feels like a strong value for him to go deep once again.

#3. Taylor Ward (+390)

Taylor Ward is riding a hot streak that’s hard to ignore, coming off a three-hit, two-RBI performance against the Rays after blasting a three-run homer in Sunday’s win over the White Sox.

With 26 home runs and 84 RBIs this season, Ward’s power surge is in full effect, and his bat is staying loud at the perfect time. He now faces Ryan Pepiot (6-9, 3.80 ERA), a pitcher who’s struggled with hard contact in recent outings.

Given Ward’s current rhythm and knack for delivering in clutch spots, the +390 odds are offering solid value for another long ball tonight.

#2. Hunter Goodman (+240)

Hunter Goodman has been flashing his power stroke lately, going deep three times over his last six games, including a solo shot against the Pirates on Sunday.

With 21 homers and a solid .278 average on the season, Goodman has been a reliable middle-of-the-order bat who punishes mistakes.

He’ll face Jose Berrios (7-4, 3.84 ERA) tonight, a pitcher that Goodman’s aggressive approach could exploit, especially if Berrios leaves his breaking stuff up in the zone. At +240, Goodman’s recent form makes him a strong candidate to keep the home run train rolling.

#1. Glyber Torres (+600)

Gleyber Torres has been sneaky hot with the long ball, clubbing four home runs in his last eight games, including a solo blast in Saturday’s win over the Phillies.

The Yankees’ infielder now gets a juicy matchup against Zebby Matthews (2-3, 5.67 ERA), a young right-hander who’s struggled with command and keeping the ball in the yard.

Torres has been making consistent hard contact lately, and with his swing path dialed in, the +600 odds present a high-upside play for him to leave the yard once again.

