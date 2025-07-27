Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Tyler O'Neil, Fernando Tatis Jr., and more for July 27, 2025

When the ball starts jumping off the bat in late July in MLB, you know the heat isn’t just in the air, it’s in the box scores too. With hitters finding their rhythm and matchups tilting in their favor, this Sunday slate offers plenty of longball potential.

We’ve handpicked five sluggers who are dialed in, riding momentum, and facing pitchers they can feast on.

From Tyler O’Neill’s breakout burst to Ohtani’s daily fireworks, here are today’s best home run prop bets to watch.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Shohei Ohtani (+190)

There’s hot, and then there’s Shohei Ohtani's hot bat. The Angels' superstar has been punishing baseballs with the kind of fury that only a two-way legend can deliver.

Over his last seven games, he’s launched six home runs, turning every at-bat into must-watch TV. Yesterday, he added another solo shot to his July tally, making it 38 long balls on the season, leading the league with 99 runs scored.

Now, he steps in against Walker Buehler, whose 5.72 ERA and uneven return from injury have left him vulnerable to slugging lefties. Ohtani isn’t just a threat, he’s a storm warning. Back him at +190 before the number shrinks.

#4 Corey Seager (+340)

Seager looks locked in at the plate right now, and the numbers back it up. He's batting .357 with two homers, two doubles, and a ridiculous 1.429 OPS over his last four games.

He’s walking more, striking out less, and barreling pitches like it’s 2023 again. Today, he gets Bryce Elder, who’s been roughed up consistently this season with a 5.63 ERA and poor command against lefties.

When Seager finds a groove, he tends to stay in it, and this matchup is tailor-made for another big swing.

#3 Yandy Diaz (+360)

Diaz is flashing serious pop right now. With three home runs in his last five games, the Rays’ first baseman has quietly turned into a short-term power threat.

He’s been seeing the ball well and making quality contact, and that could spell trouble for Royals starter Brady Singer, who’s already served up double-digit homers this year.

Diaz’s .286 average suggests that he’s not just swinging for the fences, he’s squaring up everything, and this matchup gives him a real shot to keep the homer streak alive.

#2 Fernando Tatis Jr. (+360)

Tatis has been heating up quietly in this series, going 5-for-13 with a pair of extra-base hits and a homer already under his belt.

His .385 average and 1.198 OPS across the last three games show he’s seeing the ball well, and he’s done damage against both fastballs and breaking balls this week.

He now gets a matchup with rookie righty Michael McGreevy, who has pitched well overall but doesn’t generate many whiffs.

That could be trouble against an aggressive hitter like Tatis, who thrives on mistakes in the zone. With his timing dialed in and a track record of punishing young arms, this is a strong spot to back him for another homer.

#1 Tyler O’Neil (+190)

Tyler O’Neil is on a beast level right now, like a batter who’s locked into the pitcher’s rhythm and seeing the ball in slow motion.

Over the last three games, he’s racked up six hits in just 10 at-bats, smacking two towering homers, driving in four runs, and racking a jaw-dropping OPS near 2.0.

Facing Austin Gomber, a southpaw whose command has deserted him this season and whose 6.03 ERA tells the story, O’Neil looks primed to keep the fireworks going.

Yesterday’s three-RBI, two-hit masterpiece was just a taste, this is a hitter with the confidence and timing of a man ready to explode at any moment. At +190, he’s a must-back dynamo who’s far from done lighting up the scoreboard.

