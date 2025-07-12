Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Shohei Ohtani, and more for July 12, 2025

The long ball parade rolls into July 12 with another stacked MLB slate, and today’s matchups feature plenty of hitters in rhythm and pitching matchups ripe for the taking. From superstars on power streaks to breakout bats heating up in July, it’s the perfect setup for home run props with serious upside.

We’ve dug deep into recent trends, matchup data and advanced metrics to lock in five of the most intriguing swing-for-the-fences picks on the board. With elite exit velocities, red-hot hard-hit rates and favorable splits, these sluggers are built to deliver fireworks tonight.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+280)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr could send one deep into the seats tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. faces lefty Jacob Lopez, who has struggled to find his rhythm this season with a 4.26 ERA. Guerrero Jr. has been turning heads, hitting .279 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs while showcasing a blend of power and precision at the plate.

Fresh off a strong performance where he went 2-for-4 with a walk and even swiped a base, Vlad’s bat is alive and ready to explode.

With an impressive 92.8 mph average exit velocity and over half of his contact rated as hard-hit, Guerrero Jr. is poised to capitalize on this favorable lefty matchup and could easily send one soaring tonight.

#4. Nick Kurtz (+330)

Nick Kurtz could send the crowd scrambling for a home run ball (Credits: IMAGN)

Nick Kurtz is stepping into the box looking like a man on a mission. After belting his third homer in four games last night, a towering two-run blast off Toronto pitching, the rookie slugger now gets a crack at Kevin Gausman, who’s struggled to keep the ball in the yard lately.

Hitting .357 with a ridiculous 1.571 OPS over his last four, Kurtz isn’t just seeing beach balls at the plate right now, he’s launching them.

#3. Elly De La Cruz (+165)

Elly De La Cruz could smash a no-doubter in this matchup (Credits: IMAGN)

Elly De La Cruz is pure electricity at the plate these days, and tonight he gets a dream matchup.

Facing Bradley Blalock and his rough 12.94 ERA, Elly’s explosive mix of power and speed is built to feast.

With 18 homers, 63 RBIs and 24 steals this season, plus a 46.9% hard-hit rate, he’s a constant highlight reel waiting to happen, and this matchup might tee up his next long ball.

#2. Jordan Westburg (+350)

Jordan Westburg could flex his power stroke in this game (Credits: IMAGN)

Jordan Westburg has been locked in at the dish, and his bat stayed scorching hot last night with a 3-for-4 effort, driving in a run and crossing the plate three times.

Now hitting .440 with three homers and seven RBIs over his last six games, he gets a crack at Janson Junk, a righty with a solid ERA, but one vulnerable to hard contact when he’s behind in counts.

With Westburg’s red-hot form and a .800 SLG during this stretch, he’s a sneaky power play to leave the yard again tonight.

#1. Shohei Ohtani (+265)

Shohei Ohtani is locked in and ready to launch one tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani’s bat continues to terrorize pitchers, launching a two-run shot last night to keep his power streak alive.

Now with a jaw-dropping 59.4% hard-hit rate and 21.3% barrel rate, Ohtani steps in today against Landen Roupp, a righty with respectable numbers but limited experience facing hitters of Ohtani’s caliber.

With exit velocities consistently flirting with triple digits, don’t be surprised if Shohei parks another one in the seats tonight.

