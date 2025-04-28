Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Aaron Judge, Marcell Ozuna, and more for April 28, 2025

Monday's MLB schedule is filled with power opportunities as some of the league's hottest hitters step into hitter-friendly parks while going against questionable pitching. With Coors Field and Camden Yards consistently adding to home run counts, today looks just right for bettors to score on some props. Several marquee sticks are set up and a pair of under-the-radar hitters are set for exciting matchups.

Ad

Today's best five home run prop bets feature a combination of grizzled veterans and rising power threats. With the likes of Aaron Judge, Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley and Mark Vientos, these hitters are ready to do some damage with the weather cooperating. Listed below are the matchups, recent trends and value behind each of today's best home run selections for Apr. 28, 2025.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Aaron Judge, Marcell Ozuna and more on April 28, 2025

5. Aaron Judge – New York Yankees (+175)

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge is having an MVP-quality season, currently leading MLB with a remarkable .406 batting average. He has reached base in 24 straight games and snapped a nine-game homerless streak last night with a go-ahead home run against the Blue Jays. Confronting Orioles' Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1, 3.54 ERA) at Camden Yards, a ballpark where right-handed power hitters get rewarded, Judge is well-positioned to add to his home run tally.

Ad

4. Mark Vientos – New York Mets (+400)

New York Mets' Mark Vientos poised for a breakout - Source: Imagn

Mark Vientos ended his season-opening homer drought with a 338-foot homer off the Cardinals, teeing up for a potential breakout. Though he's been slow to get going this season, his rising exit velocities demonstrate he's set to blow up. Confronting the Nationals' Trevor Williams (1-2, 5.11 ERA), Vientos is a high-upside bet for homers.

Ad

3. Marcell Ozuna – Atlanta Braves (+320)

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Marcell Ozuna has been a threat for home runs all season, with a .316 batting average and 1.030 OPS. At Coors Field, where bats come alive, Marcell Ozuna's chances of launching a home run are amplified against Rockies' right-hander Ryan Feltner (0-1, 3.86 ERA). With the ballpark notorious for boosting power numbers, Ozuna is a strong candidate to go deep.

Ad

2. Austin Riley – Atlanta Braves (+390)

Atlanta Braves' slugger Austin Riley has six home runs - Source: Imagn

Austin Riley hitting at an average of .286 with six homers supports Ozuna in the Braves' attack. Benefiting also from the Coors Field hitter-friendliness facing Rockies' righty Ryan Feltner (0-1, 3.86 ERA), Riley's talent at producing homers make him a valuable pick for a home run prop bet.

Ad

1. Freddie Freeman – Los Angeles Dodgers (+550)

Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series MVP Freddie Freeman - Source: Imagn

Freddie Freeman is hitting .283 with a .920 OPS, demonstrating his continued offensive prowess. Facing the Marlins' Edward Cabrera (0-1, 6.14 ERA), Freeman's self-control and strength make him a safe bet to hit a home run, particularly at +550 positive odds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More