Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Adolis Garcia, Brent Rooker and more for April 22, 2025

What happens when elite power meets struggling pitching? The outcome is a perfect situation for home runs, and the current 15-game MLB slate offers ample opportunities for them. With 30 teams in action and over 270 hitters stepping up to the plate, the potential for offensive explosions is unusually high.

From Mike Trout's lefty drawing assignment to Corbin Carroll's hot streak, we've picked five hitters with perfect conditions to go deep tonight. Backed by recent trends, matchups and ballpark data, here are Tuesday's top home run prop bets.

5. Adolis Garcia (+280) – Texas Rangers

Adolis Garcia is also on a scorching bat, having just hit a walk-off homer against the Dodgers and now has four home runs in the first six games of the season. He'll be facing Osvaldo Bido, who's begun the season 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA but hasn't faced a lineup nearly as powerful as Texas.

Garcia has shown excellent coverage of the plate on fastball and slider pitches, which are two of Bido's favorites, so he's a likely candidate to homer for the short third time in this game.

4. Byron Buxton (+210) – Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton has been impressive at the plate, posting a .324 batting average with a .350 on-base percentage and a .676 slugging percentage over his last nine games (April 11–20), including three home runs and six RBIs.

He has excelled on the road, boasting a .385 batting average and a 1.203 OPS. Buxton will face Davis Martin, who has a 4.84 ERA and struggled with power hitters this season. Given Buxton's combination of power and elite speed, this is a favorable matchup for him to hit another home run.

3. Corbin Carroll (+280) – Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll is on a hot streak, entering today's game with a 12-game hitting streak and batting .407 with four home runs, 13 RBIs and four stolen bases. He will be up against Zack Littell, who has struggled this season with a 0-4 record and a 5.48 ERA. Carroll's current form and speed make him a strong candidate to hit another home run in this matchup.

2. Brent Rooker (+230) – Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker is showcasing his power early in the 2025 season, hitting six home runs and achieving 12 RBIs in 22 games, alongside a .234 batting average. He has a favorable matchup against left-hander Patrick Corbin, who has a record of 1-0 and a 3.86 ERA. Rooker's ability to handle various pitches and his recent power streak make him a good bet to hit yet another home run today.

1. Mike Trout (+380) – Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout is again red-hot with power, and today he gets lefty Bailey Falter, who is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA in 2025. Trout's lefty splits have always been great, and he's fresh off a multi-homer game a few days ago vs. the Giants.

While he's been slow to start his average this year (.189), he already has eight home runs and 16 RBIs. Falter has struggled to keep the ball in the yard this season, and Trout's timing looks a lot better. Righty power hitter vs. vulnerable lefty is a solid framework for another Trout big fly by the Angels' slugger.

