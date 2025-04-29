  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Elly De La Cruz, Alex Bregman, and more for April 29, 2025

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Elly De La Cruz, Alex Bregman, and more for April 29, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified Apr 29, 2025 14:16 GMT
Today&rsquo;s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Elly De La Cruz, Alex Bregman, and more for April 29, 2025
Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Elly De La Cruz, Alex Bregman, and more for April 29, 2025

Some nights in MLB are designed for pitchers, but tonight is not one of them. With power-hitting bats warming up and a few homer-prone arms on the mound, Tuesday is a top night for slugging fireworks. DraftKings Sportsbook has dropped fresh home run prop odds, and the value on a couple of names is too good to pass up.

Ad

From Elly De La Cruz's lightning-hot stretch to Matt Olson's journey to Coors Field's altitude, power hitters are sitting in dream scenarios. Mix in Pete Alonso's record pursuit and sneaky favorable matchups for Josh Jung and Alex Bregman, and this slate has explosive home run prop upside.

Here are today's five best bets based on matchup advantages, trend statistics and ballpark influences.

Note: Odds are powered by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Elly De La Cruz, Alex Bregman, and more for April 29, 2025

5. Elly De La Cruz - Cincinnati Reds (+360)

Cincinnati Reds&#039; young phenom Elly De La Cruz could hit a homer today - Source: Imagn
Cincinnati Reds' young phenom Elly De La Cruz could hit a homer today - Source: Imagn

Elly De La Cruz, the Reds' exciting young shortstop, continues to wow fans with his rare combination of power and speed. In 2024, he became the youngest player in MLB history to have at least 25 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season.

Ad

Facing the Cardinals' Miles Mikolas, who has not had much success vs. lefty hitters, switch-hitting prowess and recent hot streak make him a prime candidate to go deep today.

4. Josh Jung - Texas Rangers (+450)

Texas Rangers&#039; Josh Jung could launch a home run today - Source: Imagn
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung could launch a home run today - Source: Imagn

Josh Jung, the Rangers' third baseman, has been a steady offensive presence, hitting .284 with two home runs and five doubles this year. Against the Athletics, Jung's recent hot streak and the favorable matchup make him a good bet for a possible home run.

Ad

3. Alex Bregman - Boston Red Sox (+350)

Boston Red Sox&#039; Alex Bregman poised a homer - Source: Imagn
Boston Red Sox' Alex Bregman poised a homer - Source: Imagn

Alex Bregman, signed by the Red Sox to a three-year, $120 million contract in the offseason, has hit five home runs this season. Against the Blue Jays, Bregman's power and experience place him at high risk for a home run.

Ad

2. Matt Olson - Atlanta Braves (+245)

Atlanta Braves&#039; Matt Olson could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Matt Olson remains a power threat for the Braves, having recorded his 1,000th career hit on April 19. Facing the Rockies at Coors Field, which has a reputation for being hitter-friendly, Olson's power upside is maximized, making him a good bet to go deep.

Ad

1. Pete Alonso - New York Mets (+370)

New York Mets clean up hitter Pete Alonso - Source: Imagn
New York Mets clean up hitter Pete Alonso - Source: Imagn

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso had a major accomplishment last year as he became the fourth-quickest player in major league history to hit 200 career home runs. Aiming to knock the Diamondbacks today, Alonso's power-hitting ability makes him an excellent choice as a home run prop bet pick.

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications