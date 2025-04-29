Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Elly De La Cruz, Alex Bregman, and more for April 29, 2025

Some nights in MLB are designed for pitchers, but tonight is not one of them. With power-hitting bats warming up and a few homer-prone arms on the mound, Tuesday is a top night for slugging fireworks. DraftKings Sportsbook has dropped fresh home run prop odds, and the value on a couple of names is too good to pass up.

From Elly De La Cruz's lightning-hot stretch to Matt Olson's journey to Coors Field's altitude, power hitters are sitting in dream scenarios. Mix in Pete Alonso's record pursuit and sneaky favorable matchups for Josh Jung and Alex Bregman, and this slate has explosive home run prop upside.

Here are today's five best bets based on matchup advantages, trend statistics and ballpark influences.

Note: Odds are powered by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

5. Elly De La Cruz - Cincinnati Reds (+360)

Cincinnati Reds' young phenom Elly De La Cruz could hit a homer today - Source: Imagn

Elly De La Cruz, the Reds' exciting young shortstop, continues to wow fans with his rare combination of power and speed. In 2024, he became the youngest player in MLB history to have at least 25 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season.

Facing the Cardinals' Miles Mikolas, who has not had much success vs. lefty hitters, switch-hitting prowess and recent hot streak make him a prime candidate to go deep today.

4. Josh Jung - Texas Rangers (+450)

Texas Rangers' Josh Jung could launch a home run today - Source: Imagn

Josh Jung, the Rangers' third baseman, has been a steady offensive presence, hitting .284 with two home runs and five doubles this year. Against the Athletics, Jung's recent hot streak and the favorable matchup make him a good bet for a possible home run.

3. Alex Bregman - Boston Red Sox (+350)

Boston Red Sox' Alex Bregman poised a homer - Source: Imagn

Alex Bregman, signed by the Red Sox to a three-year, $120 million contract in the offseason, has hit five home runs this season. Against the Blue Jays, Bregman's power and experience place him at high risk for a home run.

2. Matt Olson - Atlanta Braves (+245)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Matt Olson remains a power threat for the Braves, having recorded his 1,000th career hit on April 19. Facing the Rockies at Coors Field, which has a reputation for being hitter-friendly, Olson's power upside is maximized, making him a good bet to go deep.

1. Pete Alonso - New York Mets (+370)

New York Mets clean up hitter Pete Alonso - Source: Imagn

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso had a major accomplishment last year as he became the fourth-quickest player in major league history to hit 200 career home runs. Aiming to knock the Diamondbacks today, Alonso's power-hitting ability makes him an excellent choice as a home run prop bet pick.

