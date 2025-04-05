Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Eugenio Suarez, Corbin Carroll and more for April 5, 2025

There is a full schedule of MLB games set to take place on Saturday, and it's going to be a great day of baseball action. Picking each game could be a challenge, but there are some great opportunities to make prop bets as well.
Home runs have been a big story early on in the 2025 season, and betting on which players will hit a home run is always a good option. Here is a look at the top five MLB home run prop bets that should be made on Saturday.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for April 5
Shohei Ohtani: +260
Shohei Ohtani continues to be one of the best sluggers in baseball, but he struggled in his game on Friday night. Ohtani and the Dodgers should bounce back from their first loss of the season as the Japanese superstar is going to go deep in Game 2 of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Matt Olson: +300
It's been a miserable start to the season for both Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves, but things have to change at some point. Olson is simply too good to not get things turned around, as he has hit just one home run so far this season. With odds set at +300, taking Olson to homer on Saturday is a good bet to make.
Corbin Carroll: +500
Corbin Carroll is most known for his baserunning and defense, but he has also shown off plenty of power throughout his young career. Carroll has a favorable matchup on Saturday, and this is the perfect time to pick him to hit a home run against the Washington Nationals.
Eugenio Suarez: +360
Eugenio Suarez is a longtime MLB veteran, and he has shown power for every team he has played for. It's been a great start to the season for Suarez and the Arizona Diamondbacks, as the third baseman already has five long home runs.
Aaron Judge: +175
Aaron Judge has already belted six home runs in just seven games this season, and he continues to be the most feared slugger in baseball. Judge can homer at any time, and he clearly has the best odds to go yard on Saturday.