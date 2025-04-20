The long ball is dominating the headlines once again this April, and with all 30 MLB teams in action on Saturday, April 20, it's the ideal storm for power hitters to light up.

Over 270 batters will be taking their swings today, but not many will convert at-bats into fireworks. With great spring conditions, hitter-friendly matchups and a pair of struggling pitchers on the mound, today's contests are brimming with home run potential.

However, picking the right slugger is never easy. It takes more than name value it’s about form, matchups, and momentum. That’s why we’ve done the digging for you. From MVP candidates like Freddie Freeman to big-odds sleepers like Spencer Torkelson, these are the top five home run prop bets for April 20, based on DraftKings odds and sharp analysis.

(Note: All odds are taken from DraftKings on April 20, 2025, and are subject to change. Bet responsibly)

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Freddie Freeman, Spencer Torkelson and more for April 20, 2025

1. Freddie Freeman (+390) – Los Angeles Dodgers

Freeman comes into today's game with a.297 batting average and 347 career home runs, demonstrating his steady power at the plate. He wll be opposing Rangers right-hander Tyler Mahle, a starter with a 4.31 ERA this season.

Freeman has had great success against Mahle in the past, with a.429 batting average (6 hits in 14 at-bats), including one home run and six RBIs. With these flashy numbers and Mahle's tendency to surrender contact, Freeman is set to go deep today, especially in the offense-happy Dodger Stadium.

2. Trevor Story (+550) – Boston Red Sox

Trevor Story has been on a hot streak lately, with several of his recent games featuring home runs, so he's the clear choice for today's prop bet.

He faces Sean Burke, a righty Chicago White Sox pitcher who has struggled this season with a 7.56 ERA and 1-3 mark. Burke's strikeout rate has been minimal, just 10 Ks in 19.2 innings, and he has allowed a lot of base runners, as evidenced by his 1.50 WHIP.

Burke has also been vulnerable to power hitters, and Story's aggressive hitting approach at the plate might be able to exploit that.

3. Kyle Schwarber (+285) – Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber comes into the game with seven home runs, 16 RBIs and a.284 batting average, showing his trademark power in the early stages of the season.

He faces Marlins righty Connor Gillispie, who has yielded four home runs with a 6.63 ERA in three starts. With Schwarber being such a threat against right-handed pitchers and Gillispie unable to get the ball in the park, this encounter in slugger-friendly Citizens Bank Park is perfectly set up for Schwarber to go yard again.

4. Mike Trout (+255) – Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout is off to a slow start this year batting only .189, but he has already hit eight home runs and posted a two-homer game against the Giants on Saturday, which is foreshadowing a power explosion.

Today, he faces veteran righty Justin Verlander, who's struggled in 2025 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.77 WHIP. Verlander hasn't found his rhythm yet this season, and Trout's momentum from the last game makes this a high-upside home run pick.

5. Spencer Torkelson (+650) – Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson is rolling, hitting a three-run homer on Saturday's 3–1 win against the Royals, bringing his season tally to seven home runs and eight RBIs in the current series.

He's showing premium power statistics, including a 17% barrel rate and a 48.9% hard-hit rate. Today, he faces Royals righty Michael Wacha, who has been struggling thus far in 2025 with a 0–3 record, 4.35 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. Wacha has been vulnerable to righty power hitting, making this a favorable matchup for Torkelson to continue his home run streak.

