Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including James Wood, Mark Vientos and more for April 19, 2025

April 19, 2025, brings a full-fledged MLB marathon with 15 games, 30 teams, and hundreds of hitters swinging away. With power on the rise throughout the league so far this season, long balls are arriving in bunches. But among a throng of more than 270 batters due up at the plate today, only a select few will hit one out of the park. Identifying those hitters in advance? That's where the real challenge starts.

With wind conditions, pitcher tendencies, and hot streaks all factoring into the equation, finding the right home run bets takes more than just gut instinct. We’ve dug into today’s matchups, analyzed swing data, and looked at key ballpark metrics to highlight five hitters with the best shot at going deep. Backed by DraftKings odds, these are today’s top home run prop picks worth watching.

(Note: Odds may shift before game time, and all bets carry risk.)

Today’s 5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. James Wood (+550) – Washington Nationals

James Wood is on an impressive streak, and today's game at Coors Field will only enhance his potential. The Rockies' pitching staff ranks near the bottom in the league for home runs allowed, and the thin air in Denver makes it the most hitter-friendly ballpark in baseball. Wood's raw power, together with his barrel rate and the 6 home runs he has hit this season, positions him as a high-upside long shot.

#4. Alex Bregman (+425) – Boston Red Sox

After a slow start, Bregman is starting to heat up, and today's game against the White Sox presents him with an excellent opportunity to hit a home run. He has already had a 5-hit game, including 2 home runs, and now he is up against a pitching staff that leads the league in opposing slugging percentage.

#3. Kyle Schwarber (+220) – Philadelphia Phillies

Schwarber remains behind the clean-up spot and has hit seven home runs in the early weeks of the season. Tonight, he faces a right-handed pitcher, Cal Quantrill from the Marlins, known for pitching high in the strike zone, which happens to be Schwarber's preferred hitting area. Additionally, he has performed well at Citizens Bank Park, one of the more home run-friendly stadiums in the NL East.

#2. Mark Vientos (+235) – New York Mets

Vientos has been impressive in his last two games, demonstrating his skills as a top-level slugger against left-handed pitchers. He will be facing Matthew Liberatore and a Cardinals bullpen that has struggled to contain right-handed power hitters throughout the season. With a six-game hitting streak and two home runs in his last two games, along with a favorable matchup, Vientos is a solid mid-range play.

#1. Bryce Harper (+300) – Philadelphia Phillies

Harper's greatness isn't fully reflected in his current HR statistics, but the supporting metrics indicate that a breakthrough is imminent. He continues to generate high exit velocities consistently and will be facing a Marlins rotation that struggles against left-handed power hitters.

With Bryson Stott and Trea Turner batting in front of him, Harper has the opportunity to capitalize on getting hittable fastballs early in the count.

