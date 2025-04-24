Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including James Wood, Rhys Hoskins and more for April 24, 2025

Some of the best MLB home run hitters will be playing on Thursday, looking to add to their early season totals. There are several ways to bet on MLB action, and trying to predict the home run hitters is one of them.

It's been a great offensive year for baseball teams and there will be some home runs hit on Thursday. Here is a look at the best MLB home run prop bets that you should be making from players in lineups on Apr. 24.

Best MLB Home Run prop bets for April 24, 2025

Rhys Hoskins: +750

Rhys Hoskins, Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Imagn

Rhys Hoskins of the Milwaukee Brewers has hit three home runs this season, but he has the power to deliver at the plate. The Brewers are a team that can put up runs in heaps and it's worth taking a flyer on Hoskins to go deep on Thursday.

Taylor Ward: +500

Taylor Ward is showing some power - Source: Imagn

Taylor Ward is not known as one of the best MLB home run hitters, but he has already belted six home runs this season. The entire Los Angeles Angels team has been doing damage at the plate and Ward is a good bet to hit another home run on Thursday.

James Wood: +450

James Wood is a home run threat - Source: Imagn

James Wood has seven home runs for the Washington Nationals this season, and he is developing into a serious MLB power hitter. Wood has a favorable matchup against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, and it will be a good chance for him to add to his home run totals.

Bobby Witt Jr.: +400

Bobby Witt Jr. is a power hitter - Source: Imagn

Bobby Witt Jr. continues to be one of the best players in the American League, and he can get the job done in many different ways. Witt and the Royals are hosting the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, a team that has been known to give up some home runs.

Byron Buxton: +360

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins - Source: Imagn

Byron Buxton has gotten off to a very slow start this season, but he's capable of getting things heated up. Buxton has just one home run so far in 2025, but there is a good chance that number two is coming on Thursday.

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More