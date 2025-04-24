Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including James Wood, Rhys Hoskins and more for April 24, 2025

Some of the best MLB home run hitters will be playing on Thursday, looking to add to their early season totals. There are several ways to bet on MLB action, and trying to predict the home run hitters is one of them.
It's been a great offensive year for baseball teams and there will be some home runs hit on Thursday. Here is a look at the best MLB home run prop bets that you should be making from players in lineups on Apr. 24.
Best MLB Home Run prop bets for April 24, 2025
Rhys Hoskins: +750
Rhys Hoskins of the Milwaukee Brewers has hit three home runs this season, but he has the power to deliver at the plate. The Brewers are a team that can put up runs in heaps and it's worth taking a flyer on Hoskins to go deep on Thursday.
Taylor Ward: +500
Taylor Ward is not known as one of the best MLB home run hitters, but he has already belted six home runs this season. The entire Los Angeles Angels team has been doing damage at the plate and Ward is a good bet to hit another home run on Thursday.
James Wood: +450
James Wood has seven home runs for the Washington Nationals this season, and he is developing into a serious MLB power hitter. Wood has a favorable matchup against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, and it will be a good chance for him to add to his home run totals.
Bobby Witt Jr.: +400
Bobby Witt Jr. continues to be one of the best players in the American League, and he can get the job done in many different ways. Witt and the Royals are hosting the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, a team that has been known to give up some home runs.
Byron Buxton: +360
Byron Buxton has gotten off to a very slow start this season, but he's capable of getting things heated up. Buxton has just one home run so far in 2025, but there is a good chance that number two is coming on Thursday.