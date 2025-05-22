Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Kyle Schwarber, Fernando Tatis Jr., and more for May 22, 2025

The power surge in MLB continues as May 22 brings a slate filled with hitters primed to make an impact. Tonight’s matchups feature a mix of experienced veterans and dynamic young stars stepping up against pitchers who have shown vulnerabilities to the long ball. With ballparks that favor hitters and lineups loaded with firepower, the conditions are ripe for a slugfest.

What makes today’s home run prop bets so intriguing is the blend of raw power, timely opportunity, and favorable splits. From Kyle Schwarber’s thunderous exit velocities to Fernando Tatis Jr.’s elite bat speed, these players are geared up to deliver. Add in solid plate discipline and strong recent form, and you have a recipe for success.

With enticing odds on the board, this top-five list features hitters who not only have the tools but also the track record to cash in on their home run potential tonight.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Kyle Schwarber (+185) - Phillies @ Rockies

Kyle Schwarber has the power to change the game with one swing - Source: Imagn

Kyle Schwarber has been an absolute wrecking ball for the Phillies this season, smashing 17 homers and driving in 37 runs while hitting a respectable .253 with a robust .963 OPS. Coming off a monumental 466-foot blast that marked his 300th career homer, Schwarber will look to exploit the hitter-friendly environment of Coors Field and continue his power surge against the Rockies.

#4. Bryce Harper (+250) - Phillies @ Rockies

Bryce Harper could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonight - Source: Imagn

Bryce Harper remains a potent force in Philadelphia’s lineup, carrying a .276 average with eight long balls and 31 RBIs on the year. Fresh off a key home run that helped power the Phillies to a 9-5 win over Colorado, Harper’s knack for delivering in big spots makes him a prime candidate to launch another bomb in this matchup.

#3. Fernando Tatis Jr. (+205) - Padres @ Blue Jays

Fernando Tatis Jr. locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Fernando Tatis Jr. is showcasing his dynamic blend of power and speed with a .296 batting average, 12 homers, and 27 RBIs this season. His aggressive and adaptable hitting style has kept pitchers guessing, and facing the Blue Jays presents a perfect opportunity for Tatis Jr. to extend his power numbers and keep his momentum rolling.

#2. Matt Olson (+310) - Braves @ Nationals

Another moonshot could be incoming from Matt Olson - Source: Imagn

Matt Olson continues to be a devastating power hitter for the Braves, compiling 10 home runs and 26 RBIs with a .240 batting average. His impressive 94.7 mph average exit velocity and 18.6% barrel rate highlight his ability to consistently make impactful contact. Against the Nationals’ pitching, Olson’s lefty power bat should be primed to punish any mistakes.

#1. Marcell Ozuna (+280) - Braves @ Nationals

Marcell Ozuna might leave the yard tonight- Source: Imagn

Marcell Ozuna has been a reliable source of hard contact for the Braves, boasting a .266 average with eight home runs and 22 RBIs. His Statcast metrics, including a 93.2 mph average exit velocity and a massive 54.4% hard-hit rate, demonstrate his knack for driving the ball with authority. Facing the Nationals, Ozuna’s power makes him the top pick to deliver a home run today.

