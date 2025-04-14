Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Mookie Betts, Jazz Chisholm and more for April 14, 2025

There are 10 MLB games today, which means roughly 180 players will step up to the plate at least once during today's action. With how frequent home runs are these days, you can expect quite a few of them to hit one out of the park. Predicting which ones will be hard to do.

Only a handful of players will get a home run today. It's your job to determine who will and who won't, which is the allure and challenge of the homer prop bet. To that end, we've got you covered with the best picks to make from DraftKings.

Best MLB home run prop bets for April 14

5) Mookie Betts: +550

Mookie Betts has three home runs this year (Imagn)

Mookie Betts is off to a predictably solid start. He's got three home runs so far this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers and is hitting nearly .300. Today, he's facing the Colorado Rockies, though not in Coors Field. He shouldn't have much trouble with Antonio Senzetela (5.14 ERA) today even in Dodger Stadium.

4) Jazz Chisholm: +550

Jazz Chisholm Jr. could hit a home run (Imagn)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has struggled a little bit this season, but when he's made contact, the ball has gone out a lot. He has five home runs despite a .169 batting average on the year for the New York Yankees. Today, he's facing Seth Lugo (3.24 ERA) and could be heating back up after one home run on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants.

3) Bryce Harper: +380

Bryce Harper could hit a home run today (Imagn)

Bryce Harper is not hitting at his usual level so far for the Philadelphia Phillies. An OPS under .800 and just two home runs suggest he's due for a breakout soon. Today, he's facing the San Francisco Giants and Landen Roupp (3.60 ERA), so he could finally get going this year.

2) Bobby Witt Jr.: +330

Bobby Witt Jr. could hit a home run today (Imagn)

While Bobby Witt Jr. is not a Home Run Derby-caliber hitter, he does have the ability to go deep. He hit 32 last year in his breakout season, so he's more than capable. He has just one this season, though, for the Kansas City Royals. The New York Yankees are countering him with Carlos Carrasco (7.71 ERA), so it's a great day for Witt to hit a home run.

1) Shohei Ohtani: +290

Shohei Ohtani is a good pick for today (Imagn)

Shohei Ohtani is off to a bit of a slow start by his outsized standards, but he does have four home runs. The DH has a great matchup today against Senzatela and the Rockies. He's also a good bet to go deep whenever he's in the lineup, as he is one of just two players to exceed 50 home runs during the last season.

