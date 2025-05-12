Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks, including Seiya Suzuki, Wyatt Langford, and more for May 12, 2025

There are 11 MLB games on the schedule on Monday, which means 22 teams will square off. There will be at least 198 hitters who make one plate appearance today, and plenty of them will hit a home run. It's your job to determine which ones will or won't.

That is challenging, even when there are fewer games to pick from. With fewer batters, the chances of picking correctly shrink, but we've got you covered. Here are some of the best picks today from DraftKings.

Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Best MLB home run prop bets for May 12

5) Spencer Torkelson +650

Spencer Torkelson has 10 home runs already (Getty)

Spencer Torkelson has been a revelation this year after being an utter disappointment last year. He has 10 home runs to date after posting 10 in 92 games last year for the Detroit Tigers. Today, he's facing the Boston Red Sox and Tanner Houck (6.10 ERA), who has yet to really put it together this season. He's due for a good game and could take Houck deep.

4) Seiya Suzuki +450

Seiya Suzuki has nine home runs (Imagn)

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs have been brilliant offensively this year. Suzuki has nine home runs already. Today, he has one of the best matchups in baseball. He's facing Miami Marlins starter Cal Quantrill (7.11 ERA), so he's likely to have a really good offensive day. His power stroke has been a defining trait this year, so he's a solid pick most days, especially against a starter in such poor form.

3) Kyle Manzardo +400

Kyle Manzardo could hit a home run today (Imagn)

Kyle Manzardo has been one of baseball's best power hitters this year. The Cleveland Guardians star has nine home runs and could add to that total today. He is facing Freddy Peralta (2.18 ERA), but when he hits the ball, it often leaves the park. Nine of his 25 hits this year have been home runs, so the ball has a good chance to jump off his bat.

2) Wyatt Langford +400

Wyatt Langford has six home runs (Imagn)

Wyatt Langford is one of today's best bets to hit a home run. For starters, he's facing Chase Dollander (7.73 ERA) and the Colorado Rockies, so he and his teammates are bound to have a good day. Secondly, he has six home runs to lead the Texas Rangers in just 31 games played. He's been one of their best hitters, and he should prove that today.

1) Trent Grisham +390

Trent Grisham could hit a home run (Imagn)

With a slightly lower plate appearance threshold, Trent Grisham is one of just three MLB players (Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani) to have an OPS over 1.000 and 10 home runs. With a right-handed pitcher on the mound tonight in Emerson Hancock (5.70 ERA), Grisham has excellent odds to continue his torrid start to the season against the Seattle Mariners.

