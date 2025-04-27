Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. and more for April 27, 2025

With hot power bats and some shaky arms on the mound, Sunday's MLB action is primed for fireworks. A full day of action places several hitters in the perfect home run position, especially with ballparks like Yankee Stadium and Petco Park trending toward slugger-friendly this season.

Players like Shohei Ohtani and Fernando Tatis Jr. head today's power action, while Teoscar Hernnndez and some underappreciated mashers are faced with good circumstances against pitchers with high home run issues.

With some starters having ERAs more than 5.00, there's plenty of potential for huge offensive days, so let's dissect the five best home run prop bets today, driven by the present numbers and circumstances, all courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

#5 Shohei Ohtani (+260) - Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

After his brief slump, Shohei Ohtani pulled a comeback trick in the Dodgers victory over the Pirates on Saturday. He produced two runs on three extra-base hits, appearing to return to where he belonged.

Against the Pirates' Bailey Falter, who owns a 5.19 ERA and allowed four homers in over 26 innings this season, Ohtani is set to have a quality game. With his current hot streak and Nelson's struggles, Ohtani is a good value at +260 for a home run prop bet today.

#4 Fernando Tatis Jr. (+220) - San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. has eight home runs - Source: Imagn

Fernando Tatis Jr. is tearing it up in 2025 with a .347 average, 8 HRs, 18 RBIs, and 1.046 OPS in 101 at-bats. He faces Zack Littell today, who has had a tough time this season at 0-4 and 5.79 ERA, Tatis's hot bat and home run streak give him best value at +220 to homer.

#3 Austin Hays (+300) - Baltimore Orioles

Austin Hays smoked 2 home runs yesterday - Source: Imagn

Austin Hays has been playing incredible baseball, with five home runs in his last 11 games. Facing Ryan Feltner, who has a record of 0-1 with an ERA of 3.86, Hays is poised to continue his power streak. His recent stretch, culminating in two home runs in Saturday's game, makes him a solid wager for today's home run prop bet.

#2 Tyler Soderstrom - Oakland Athletics (+450)

Tyler Soderstrom could hit his 10th homer today - Source: Imagn Teoscar Hernandez could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Tyler Soderstrom is on a tremendous season at .301, 9 HRs and 22 RBIs. Against White Sox starter Davis Martin, who has a 1-3 record and a 3.95 ERA, Soderstrom is an excellent value play at +450.

With his current hot spell and Martin's tendency to give up home runs, Soderstrom is a valuable asset and a strong pick for today's home run prop bet.

#1 Teoscar Hernandez (+340) - Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Teoscar Hernandez has been a consistent offense for the Dodgers this season with a .276 batting average, seven home runs and 24 RBIs.

Against left-hitting Pirates pitcher Bailey Falter, who boasts a 1-2 record and a 5.19 ERA, in today's contest, Hernandez's power-hitting capability and Falter's susceptibility to hard contact make him a sexy pick for today's home run prop bet.

