Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and more for March 31, 2025

The MLB season is in full swing after the opening weekend, and there have been tons of home runs hit already. The vast majority of teams are on today, which means there could be more than a few hits that leave the yard during today's action.

Ad

Predicting who will or won't hit one is a difficult task. They can sometimes be random, and there are so many players in baseball in a lineup every day. With that said, we've got some of the best bets today from DraftKings to keep an eye on for today's 14 matchups.

Note: Odds are subject to change. There can be no guaranteed outcome when it comes to gambling.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best MLB home run bets for March 31

5) Freddie Freeman: +500

Ad

Trending

Freddie Freeman has two home runs this year (Imagn)

Freddie Freeman might be more known for contact, but as a recent World Series indicates, he can hit for power. Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers get to take on the Atlanta Braves, Freeman's former team. He has four career home runs when facing the Braves and he's due for another after a hot start with two home runs this season so far.

Ad

4) Juan Soto: +400

Juan Soto could hit a home run today (Imagn)

Fresh off a career-high in home runs, Juan Soto smashed one in his debut series with the New York Mets, which is pretty standard for a hitter of his caliber. Today, he gets to face Cal Quantrill and the Miami Marlins. Quantrill hasn't pitched yet this year but gave up a home run on 14.9% of flyballs last season.

Ad

3) Fernando Tatis Jr.: +400

Fernando Tatis Jr. hasn't hit a home run yet (Imagn)

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been one of the premier hitters in baseball during his career. He has just one home run so far despite batting .667 through the first series of the year, so he's due. Today, he's up against the Cleveland Guardians who are sending Luis Ortiz to the mound. He has a career HR/9 rate of 1.13, and the one could be Tatis.

Ad

2) Kyle Tucker: +310

Kyle Tucker has two home runs on the season (Imagn)

In his first series with the Chicago Cubs, Kyle Tucker hit two home runs, so he's off to a hot start and is poised to continue that today with another potential bomb. Joey Estes of the Athletics is on the mound, and Tucker is playing in the Athletics' new minor-league home, which could lead to a lot of home runs this series.

Ad

1) Shohei Ohtani: +280

Shohei Ohtani could hit a home run today (Imagn)

When Shohei Ohtani is playing, he's among the best bets to go deep. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar already has two home runs on the season, and it usually doesn't matter who he's facing on the mound. That said, today he is up against Grant Holmes making his first start of the season. Holmes has just 69.1 innings at the MLB level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback