Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Taylor Ward, Max Muncy, and more for May 19, 2025

The home run props market has been electric lately, with big names and sneaky sluggers alike launching balls out of the yard at a wild clip. From multi-homer games to late-inning fireworks, these daily long ball bets have been paying off for bettors dialed into the right trends. Tonight’s slate features a handful of hitters riding serious power waves and a few matchups against vulnerable arms that could set up another profitable evening.

We’ve got elite hitters squaring off against pitchers struggling with the long ball and a couple of scorching bats you can’t ignore. Whether it’s a red-hot Max Muncy on a tear or Taylor Ward’s recent power surge, these five picks bring value in terms of odds and matchups. Let’s lock in today’s top home run prop bets for May 19.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Bryce Harper (+320) - Phillies at Rockies

Another moonshot could be incoming from Bryce Harper - Source: Imagn

Bryce Harper has been steady at the plate with a .376 OBP and seven homers on the year, but tonight’s setup feels tailor-made for a long ball. He gets Kyle Freeland, stuck with a 6.15 ERA and winless through nine starts. Add in Coors Field’s thin air and Harper’s 7.3% barrel rate and this spot’s too good to ignore.

#4. J.T. Realmuto (+285) - Phillies at Rockies

J.T. Realmuto might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

J.T. Realmuto homered four days ago and gets another golden shot tonight at Coors Field against Kyle Freeland’s 6.15 ERA. With the thin air and a pitcher prone to loud contact, Realmuto’s power-speed skillset is built for this park. Sitting at +285, the value pops for a catcher hitting in a favorable spot with the ball expected to travel.

#3. Taylor Ward (+360) - Angels at Athletics

Taylor Ward might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Taylor Ward’s quietly heating up with 4 homers in his last 6 games, slugging a massive .800 over that stretch. Tonight, he draws J.T. Ginn and a hittable A’s bullpen in a prime get-right spot. Sitting at +360, Ward’s recent power surge, paired with a pitcher carrying a 4.61 ERA, makes this a sharp home run prop target.

#2. Cal Raleigh (+370) - Mariners at White Sox

Cal Raleigh's season is in full swing - Source: Imagn

Cal Raleigh’s dialed in right now, launching 3 homers in his last 6 games while posting a .762 SLG and 1.122 OPS over that stretch. He’ll take on Davis Martin and his 3.65 ERA tonight, and with Raleigh’s 15-homer tally already this season, his current +370 price looks like a solid value play for another big fly.

#1. Max Muncy (+340) - Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Max Muncy might leave the yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Max Muncy is heating up fast with 2 homers, 9 RBI and a scorching .813 SLG across his last 4 games. He’s seeing the ball well with a 1.262 OPS in that span and gets a matchup tonight against Brandon Pfaadt, who’s been solid but has had occasional issues with lefty power. At +340, Muncy’s a tempting swing-for-the-fences pick while this hot streak’s alive.

