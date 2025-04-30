Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks, including Teoscar Hernandez, Eugenio Suarez and more, for April 30, 2025

There are 16 games on the MLB schedule, a unique setup, thanks to Tuesday's rain-out between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins. Two teams will play twice, but the entire league is on today, so you can expect a lot of home runs to be hit.
It's challenging to predict who will or won't hit one, especially with so many batters to choose from. There will be close to 300 batters who take at least one plate appearance today, so choosing the right ones is tough. To that end, we've got you covered with some of the top picks from DraftKings.
Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.
Best MLB home run prop bets April 30
5) Teoscar Hernandez: +400
Teoscar Hernandez, as someone who hit over 30 home runs and won the Home Run Derby last season, is always a good pick.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star is tied for third with nine home runs this season, so he's in good form. He has four of them in the last seven days and is facing Cal Quantrill (7.83 ERA) today, which is about as advantageous a matchup as anyone can have.
4) Freddie Freeman: +380
Freddie Freeman has the same ideal matchup with the Miami Marlins pitcher. He has hit very well this season and has four home runs in 19 games. Today is a very good chance for Freeman to homer for the first time in over a week, too. He isn't a power hitter, but he's a good hitter, so he very well could.
3) Eugenio Suarez: +360
Thanks in no small part to last weekend's four-homer game, Eugenio Suarez is tied for the MLB lead with 10 home runs.
The Arizona Diamondbacks star is hitting .198, so he's only hitting home runs. The New York Mets haven't named a starter yet to oppose him, but he should get another home run today.
2) Julio Rodriguez: +340
Julio Rodriguez is yet to really find the offense this season. He has just four home runs and a low .684 OPS.
Still, he's a former MLB All-Star who should turn it around. Today, the Seattle Mariners superstar is facing Tyler Anderson (2.60 ERA) and the Los Angeles Angels, so he has a chance to go deep and return to form.
1) Marcell Ozuna: +240
Marcell Ozuna is today's best pick. The Atlanta Braves star has been hitting very well with a .952 OPS and five home runs. He's hit only one in the last seven days, so he's due.
Today, he's facing Chase Dollander (7.93 ERA) and the Colorado Rockies, so he's poised for a big performance. That could include multiple home runs.