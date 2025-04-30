Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks, including Teoscar Hernandez, Eugenio Suarez and more, for April 30, 2025

There are 16 games on the MLB schedule, a unique setup, thanks to Tuesday's rain-out between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins. Two teams will play twice, but the entire league is on today, so you can expect a lot of home runs to be hit.

Ad

It's challenging to predict who will or won't hit one, especially with so many batters to choose from. There will be close to 300 batters who take at least one plate appearance today, so choosing the right ones is tough. To that end, we've got you covered with some of the top picks from DraftKings.

Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best MLB home run prop bets April 30

5) Teoscar Hernandez: +400

Ad

Trending

Teoscar Hernandez has nine home runs (Imagn)

Teoscar Hernandez, as someone who hit over 30 home runs and won the Home Run Derby last season, is always a good pick.

Ad

The Los Angeles Dodgers star is tied for third with nine home runs this season, so he's in good form. He has four of them in the last seven days and is facing Cal Quantrill (7.83 ERA) today, which is about as advantageous a matchup as anyone can have.

4) Freddie Freeman: +380

Freddie Freeman could hit a home run today (Imagn)

Freddie Freeman has the same ideal matchup with the Miami Marlins pitcher. He has hit very well this season and has four home runs in 19 games. Today is a very good chance for Freeman to homer for the first time in over a week, too. He isn't a power hitter, but he's a good hitter, so he very well could.

Ad

3) Eugenio Suarez: +360

Eugenio Suarez has 10 home runs (Imagn)

Thanks in no small part to last weekend's four-homer game, Eugenio Suarez is tied for the MLB lead with 10 home runs.

Ad

The Arizona Diamondbacks star is hitting .198, so he's only hitting home runs. The New York Mets haven't named a starter yet to oppose him, but he should get another home run today.

2) Julio Rodriguez: +340

Julio Rodriguez could hit a home run today (Imagn)

Julio Rodriguez is yet to really find the offense this season. He has just four home runs and a low .684 OPS.

Ad

Still, he's a former MLB All-Star who should turn it around. Today, the Seattle Mariners superstar is facing Tyler Anderson (2.60 ERA) and the Los Angeles Angels, so he has a chance to go deep and return to form.

1) Marcell Ozuna: +240

Marcell Ozuna could hit a home run today (Imagn)

Marcell Ozuna is today's best pick. The Atlanta Braves star has been hitting very well with a .952 OPS and five home runs. He's hit only one in the last seven days, so he's due.

Today, he's facing Chase Dollander (7.93 ERA) and the Colorado Rockies, so he's poised for a big performance. That could include multiple home runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More