Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Yordan Alvarez, Mark Vientos and more for April 8, 2025

Today, there are 30 MLB teams in action, which means there will be a little over 270 (with possible pinch-hitters) who take an at-bat today. Any one of them could hit a home run. Picking which ones will do so is a challenge.
Every day, there are numerous home runs hit by a variety of players. Even when only a few teams play, the ball flies out of the park. Narrowing it down out of all the hitters today is an even bigger challenge, but we've got some of the best picks from DraftKings to take a look at today.
Note: Odds are subject to change and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.
MLB best home run props for April 8
5) Teoscar Hernandez: +500
Teoscar Hernandez has been red-hot recently. He has four home runs this season, and two of them came on Sunday. He also won the Home Run Derby last year. Today, the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder is up against Brad Lord (4.50 ERA) and the Washington Nationals, so he has a good matchup.
4) Mark Vientos: +360
Mark Vientos is off to a truly dismal start. He's hitting .114 without a home run to his name. The New York Mets star has to bounce back at some point. Connor Gillispie (3.60 ERA, 10 strikeouts) and the Miami Marlins could be what he needs to break out and finally get a home run after 37 in his career to this point.
3) Rhys Hoskins: +270
Rhys Hoskins has long been known primarily as a power hitter. He has 174 to his name for his career, but none this year. He's been dreadful this year (.136 average and zero home runs), but he's bound to turn it around at some point. The Milwaukee Brewers star is in Coors Field to face Kyle Freeland (2.13 ERA), so his ball could finally leave the yard in that park.
2) Shohei Ohtani: +250
Shohei Ohtani went deep yesterday for his fourth home run in the first few games of the season. The slugger is pretty much always a solid pick to hit a home run if he's playing, as he's one of a few who are capable of hitting 50 or more in a season. Today, the Los Angeles Dodgers DH is also up against Lord and the Washington Nationals.
1) Yordan Alvarez: +220
Yordan Alvarez has long been one of baseball's best hitters. He is struggling mightily so far, though. He does have one home run, but he's hitting .176 and has a .596 OPS. The Houston Astros slugger is due to break out at some point, and today's matchup with Seattle Mariners starter Luis Castillo (3.00 ERA, nine strikeouts) could be a tipping point for him.