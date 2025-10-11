Today’s Best MLB Prop Bets for Cubs vs Brewers NLDS Game 5: NRFI, Team Totals, and High-Reward Picks for October 11, 2025

The NLDS between the Cubs and Brewers comes down to this decisive Game 5 at American Family Field, where both teams have traded momentum throughout a tense, evenly matched series.

Chicago forced this winner-take-all showdown after erupting offensively in Game 4, while Milwaukee returns home looking to capitalize on its strong record in front of the home crowd.

With both managers likely to rely heavily on their bullpens and platoon matchups, bettors can expect unpredictable scoring swings and plenty of prop value across team totals, NRFI, and player-based markets.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Best MLB Prop Bets for Cubs vs Brewers NLDS Game 5

#5. No Run First Inning (NRFI) - Play: YES (-140)

Game total is 7.5; books are showing typical NRFI markets for the NLDS tilt. The NRFI is attractive here because both clubs started the series with quick-outstanding starting pitching, and both managers have leaned on bullpens in earlier games, which increases the chance of a clean first inning as openers/short leash usage and situational bullpen matchups rise in decisive games.

Also, historical playoff opener tendencies and first-inning scoring in this series have been low overall.

#4. Milwaukee Brewers - Over 3.5 Runs (-145)

Home-team advantage at American Family Field, the Brewers’ regular-season home run and run production were strong, and public lines are pricing Milwaukee as favorites with a moneyline at -145.

The Brewers' lineup has several left/right matchups that tend to do well vs. the Cubs’ probable bullpen or spot starters. Historical home splits and Brewers’ success scoring 3+ runs at home this season support an Over lean.

#3. Jackson Chourio - Hit + Runs + RBIs 2+ (–141)

Jackson Chourio’s all-around impact makes this combo prop appealing, especially in a playoff setting where every at-bat matters. He’s been locked in lately with a six-game hitting streak and has contributed both at the plate and on the bases, racking up multiple combined hits, runs, or RBIs in four of those games.

Batting near the top of Milwaukee’s order gives him plenty of run-scoring and RBI opportunities, particularly against a Cubs bullpen that’s shown cracks late in games. As long as he stays healthy, Chourio’s ability to produce in multiple stat columns makes the –141 price a fair play.

#2. Total Runs - Over 7.5 (−110)

This line makes sense for a decisive game that’s likely to see plenty of bullpen exposure and aggressive hitting. Both the Cubs and Brewers have produced multiple high-scoring innings in this series. American Family Field has quietly been hitter-friendly in postseason play, especially for line-drive and power-heavy teams like these two.

The Cubs’ power core and Milwaukee’s balanced lineup both project well against mixed pitching looks, making the Over 7.5 at –110 a realistic play with room for late-inning scoring to push it through.

#1. Michael Busch - Total Bases 2+ (+138) (High-Reward Pick)

This prop offers solid value given Busch's recent form; he’s hitting the ball with authority again, logging extra-base hits in five of his last seven games and averaging nearly two total bases per contest over that span.

Busch’s compact swing plays well in Milwaukee’s park, which has favored left-handed hitters this postseason. At +138, this is a worthwhile small-unit play with legitimate upside if he squares one up early.

