Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 4 picks including Carlos Rodon, Jack Flaherty, and more for October 7, 2025

The American League Division Series continues with two pivotal Game 3 matchups, as teams look to take control of their postseason fate. With aces and mid-rotation arms stepping up in high-pressure situations, today’s strikeout props present some intriguing betting value.

From Carlos Rodon trying to steady the Yankees’ rotation, to Jack Flaherty’s strong command returning at the perfect time, and Shane Bieber facing a disciplined lineup that rarely chases, every matchup tells a different story. Let’s break down the top four pitcher strikeout prop bets for October 7.

Today's Top Four MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#4. Carlos Rodon: Over 4.5 (-145)

Carlos Rodon has been one of the more consistent arms in the Yankees' rotation this season, with an 18-9 record and a 3.09 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings on average.

His potential to create whiffs with his fastball-slider combo makes him a perennial candidate to surpass a modest 4.5 strikeout threshold. Rodon fanned six in his most recent start against Boston through six quality innings, featuring good velocity and control.

Against the Blue Jays, Rodon should be favored, with playoff experience and the capability to pitch late into games to boot. Anticipate him to obtain five or more strikeouts if he has command early and keeps a low pitch count.

#3. Logan Gilbert: Under 6.5 (-121)

Logan Gilbert has been steady but not dominant in his last few starts, posting 5, 4, and 5 strikeouts in his previous three starts.

While his regular-season stats were incredible, 3.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and an enormous 11.9 K/9, he hasn't flashed the same swing-and-miss stuff recently.

The Tigers have been quietly efficient against right-handers in the postseason so far, working deep counts and putting the ball in play early, which has a way of keeping opposing strikeout numbers in check with regularity.

Gilbert also tends to lean more on pitch efficiency over strikeout number in playoff pressure games, and with Detroit's balanced order displaying good plate discipline, it's not likely he reaches the 6.5 barrier tonight.

#2. Jack Flaherty: Over 4.5 (-162) – Safest Pick of the Day

Jack Flaherty has been a reliable strikeout option all season, posting 188 Ks across 161 innings with a strong 10.5 K/9 rate.

He steps into this crucial ALDS Game 3 matchup against the Mariners after a solid Wild Card performance, where he allowed just one earned run with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings against the Guardians.

Seattle’s lineup has struggled with swing-and-miss tendencies, especially against right-handers with good breaking stuff, an area where Flaherty excels with his sharp slider and high-spin fastball.

Given his ability to miss bats and the Mariners’ high strikeout rate, Flaherty is well-positioned to reach five or more Ks tonight, making the over 4.5 one of the most dependable plays on the board.

#1. Shane Bieber: Under 5.5 (-119) – Bold Prediction of the Day

Shane Bieber takes the mound in his first 2025 postseason appearance with nice control statistics but relatively few strikeouts, averaging just 8.3 K/9 in the regular season and recording 3–5 Ks in each of his last four games.

He's been successful but hasn't featured the same prolific swing-and-miss stuff he had in his earlier days, instead trusting more and more on command and soft contact.

Against the Yankees, a lineup that is patient and powerful against right-handers, Bieber will likely focus on getting grounders and preventing damage and not on getting strikeouts.

Given New York's tendency to waste pitches and inflate counts, it's hard to imagine him racking up six or more Ks in this role. The under 5.5 is the sharper play, given his recent history and opposing matchup.

