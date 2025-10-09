Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 4 picks including Tyler Glasnow, Freddy Peralta, and more for October 9, 2025

With both NLDS series hanging in the balance, October 9, 2025, brings two high-stakes Game 4 matchups, the Phillies vs the Dodgers and the Brewers vs the Cubs.

These elimination and clinch scenarios often create unique value in the strikeout market, as managers balance urgency with tighter pitch counts.

Today’s slate features elite strikeout artists like Tyler Glasnow and Cristopher Sanchez, alongside experienced arms Freddy Peralta and Matthew Boyd, each facing different levels of pressure and lineup difficulty.

After analyzing recent form, postseason trends, and matchup data, here are the Top 4 MLB Pitcher Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday’s playoff action.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#4. Freddy Peralta: Under 6.5 (-140)

Peralta is an elite-season K guy (2025: 176.2 IP, 204 K, excellent numbers), but his Game 1 NLDS usage (5.2 IP, 9 K) shows both the upside and the workload the Brewers are willing to ask of him in a short series.

If Milwaukee opts to keep Peralta on a tighter leash to protect his arm or turn to the bullpen earlier in a close game, that caps his opportunity to reach 7 Ks.

Peralta’s regular-season K/9 (10.4) and the fact that the Cubs have been a fairly strikeout-prone lineup overall make an under 6.5 a risky fade if he gets into the fourth/fifth and the Brewers let him attack. Market line likely reflects the tension between his upside and a possible early hook.

#3. Matthew Boyd: Over 2.5 (-143)

The Cubs officially tabbed Matthew Boyd to start Game 4, and Boyd’s 2025 season shows decent strikeout ability (2025 line: 179.2 IP, 154 K, K/9 = 7.73).

On a normal-rest outing, he usually records multiple Ks; getting to 3 is well within reach if he eats 4+ innings.

Boyd’s Game 1 outing is the worry; if he’s on a limited pitch count after Game 1 usage or the manager uses an early reliever game plan, the number becomes trickier. But the Cubs putting him out on regular-ish rest increases the chance he clears 2.5 Ks.

#2. Tyler Glasnow: Over 5.5 (-142) - Safest Pick

Tyler Glasnow has an elite swing-and-miss profile in 2025 (season: 90.1 IP, 106 K, K/9 = 10.6), and L.A. is sending him out to start Game 4 after he helped in relief earlier in the series.

A 5.5-K line on a pitcher with Glasnow’s per-9 mark is one of the more sustainable edges on the board; even a 4–5 inning outing from him should produce 6 whiffs reasonably often.

Glasnow’s raw miss-bat profile favors the over. Also, Dodger staff/bullpen management looks willing to let starters attack when a sweep is on the line.

#1, Cristopher Sanchez: Over 5.5 (-118) - Bold Prediction

Cristopher Sanchez closed the 2025 regular season as one of the NL’s top arms, and in Game 1 of the NLDS, he punched out eight in 5 2/3 innings, including getting Shohei Ohtani three times.

The Phillies’ staff usage in Game 3 also helped rest high-leverage relievers, meaning Sanchez could be asked to work aggressively in Game 4. Given Sanchez’s K profile and the Dodgers’ strikeout totals vs LHP, 5.5 is reachable.

The Dodgers are a deep, dangerous lineup and may adjust their approach vs Sanchez; game script matters, if Philly falls behind and he’s pulled early, the total can fail. But on pure stuff and recent Game 1 evidence, this is a justifiable “bold” over.

