Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Andrew Abbott, Michael Soroka, and more for July 4, 2025

As the 4th of July sparks fly, so do the strikeouts on the mound with today’s top MLB pitchers poised to light up the strike zone. Featuring a blend of rising stars like Andrew Abbott and seasoned power arms like Michael Soroka, this slate promises plenty of high-leverage strikeout opportunities.

Whether it’s the bold upside of Quinn Priester or the steady reliability of Eric Lauer, these picks offer a dynamic mix of safe bets and exciting gambles perfect for bettors.

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Michael Soroka – Over 5.5 Ks (-145)

Michael Soroka might rack up over 6 K’s tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Michael Soroka’s strikeout surge is one of the quietest heater stories of this month. Over his last five outings, he’s notched 5, 10, 9, 5, and 7 Ks, looking far sharper than his season ERA might suggest.

With a 9.7 K/9 rate and a WHIP sitting at 1.03, Soroka’s mixing his slider and sinker beautifully, generating plenty of swing-and-miss action. This is a great spot to ride the hot hand and cash in on the over 5.5 Ks prop while it’s still reasonably priced.

#4. Andrew Abbott – Over 4.5 Ks (-155)

Andrew Abbott looks ready to blow hitters away all night (Credits: IMAGN)

Andrew Abbott has quietly been one of the sharpest lefties in baseball this season, carrying a 1.79 ERA and an impressive 8.5 K/9 over 80.1 innings. While his recent strikeout totals have bounced between 3 and 8 Ks, he’s cleared this 4.5 line in four of his last six starts.

Abbott mixes speeds well and keeps hitters off balance, and with the Phillies lineup prone to swing-and-miss against left-handers, there’s solid value in backing the over 4.5 Ks on a pitcher who’s been reliable all year.

#3. Randy Vasquez – Under 3.5 Ks (-155)

Randy Vasquez might have a quieter night in the strikeout column (Credits: IMAGN)

Randy Vasquez has been serviceable for the Padres this season, holding a 3.84 ERA over 84.1 innings, but strikeouts have not been his calling card. His 5.1 K/9 is well below league average, and he’s managed to clear 3.5 Ks in just one of his last six starts. Even in outings where he pitches into the middle innings, he struggles to consistently miss bats.

Up against a Rangers lineup that’s disciplined against right-handers, the under 3.5 strikeouts feel like a sharp, data-backed play for today.

#2. Eric Lauer – Under 5.5 Ks (-165) (Safest Pick)

Eric Lauer is the safest prop on the board (Credits: IMAGN)

Eric Lauer has pieced together a solid season with a 2.60 ERA and 9.0 K/9 over 45 innings, but when you dig into his recent strikeout totals, the under starts to look like the safer side. He’s topped 5.5 strikeouts just once in his last eight outings, with several games landing at 2 or 4 Ks despite decent overall performances.

Against the Angels lineup, Lauer might pitch effectively but without racking up big punchout numbers. That makes the under 5.5 Ks a smart, steady prop for today’s board.

#1. Quinn Priester – Over 4.5 Ks (+100) (Bold Prediction)

Quinn Priester is a bold prediction of the day (Credits: IMAGN)

Quinn Priester is coming off the best outing of his big-league career, where he absolutely carved up the Rockies for 11 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

Now sitting with a sharp 3.35 ERA and a respectable 7.0 K/9 across 78 innings, the 25-year-old righty looks increasingly confident with his slider-curveball combo.

He faces a Marlins lineup, riding the momentum from that 11-K gem, and with a matchup that suits his swing-and-miss stuff, taking Priester to go over 4.5 strikeouts at plus money feels like a sneaky-good value play for the Fourth of July slate.

