Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Ben Brown, Chad Patrick, and more for June 23, 2025

The strikeout markets are heating up this Monday, and if you’re chasing the top MLB strikeout prop bets for June 23, 2025, this slate’s got serious value spots. From Ben Brown’s strikeout upside against a struggling Cardinals lineup to Chad Patrick’s sneaky K potential versus the Pirates, today’s matchups are packed with exploitable K lines.
Whether you’re building a parlay, targeting plus-money strikeout props, or locking in the safest K pick of the day, this board has something for every bettor. Let’s break down the five best MLB pitcher strikeout props you need on your card right now.
Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.
Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets
#5. Ben Brown (Cubs) - Over 5.5 K’s (-135)
Ben Brown might wear a bloated 5.57 ERA, but his electric 10.7 K/9 is undeniable. With 88 punchouts in 74.1 innings, he’s been a pure strikeout machine when in rhythm.
Facing a Cardinals lineup that’s shown swing-and-miss tendencies against righties, Brown’s fastball-slider combo puts him in a prime spot to clear this 5.5 mark tonight.
#4. Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - Over 3.5 K’s (-140)
Matthew Liberatore has quietly settled into a steady strikeout groove, fanning at least 4 hitters in 7 of his last 8 outings.
His 7.5 K/9 and impressive 1.2 BB/9 show he’s attacking the zone with confidence, and against a Cubs lineup that’s been vulnerable to lefties lately, he’s well-positioned to clear this modest 3.5 line once again.
#3. Nick Lodolo (Reds) - Under 5.5 K’s (-140)
Nick Lodolo’s strikeout numbers have cooled off lately, posting 4, 6, 4, and 5 Ks in his last four starts.
With a 7.8 K/9 on the season and a tough matchup against a Yankees lineup that’s been disciplined at the plate, this sets up as a tricky spot for Lodolo to chase down a 5.5 line. The recent trends lean toward the under here.
#2. Eduardo Rodriguez (Diamondbacks) - Under 5.5 K’s (-155) Safest Pick of the Day
Eduardo Rodriguez has struggled to find strikeout consistency, recording just 4, 5, 3, 4, and 3 Ks in his last five outings.
Despite a solid 9.5 K/9 on the season, his elevated ERA and WHIP, combined with a hittable White Sox lineup, make it risky to trust the over on his 5.5 line. The recent pattern firmly backs the under in this spot.
#1. Chad Patrick (Brewers) - Over 5.5 K’s (+105) Bold Prediction of the Day
Chad Patrick has been flying under the radar, but his recent strikeout consistency demands attention. With punchout totals of 5, 8, 6, 6, 6, and 7 in his last six outings, and a respectable 8.6 K/9 on the year.
He now gets a Pirates offense that ranks among the strikeout-prone in the league against righties. At plus odds, this is the kind of prop that sneaks onto sharp cards and quietly cashes.