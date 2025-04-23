Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Carlos Rodon, Zack Wheeler and more for April 23, 2025

There are 15 MLB games today, which is a full slate. That means there will be 30 starting pitchers tasked with setting down their opponents. They will do so in a variety of ways, most notably with strikeouts.

Each pitcher has, for the strikeout prop bet that continues to grow in popularity, been given an over/under line. It's the sports bettor's job to determine which way they'll go, and that's easier said than done. It's even harder with every pitcher going today. Fortunately, we've got the best picks to watch out for on April 23.

Best MLB strikeout prop bets for April 23

5) Brady Singer: under 5.5 -125

Take the under on Brady Singer (Imagn)

Brady Singer is facing the Miami Marlins today, so he has a good matchup against a weak offense. His line is 5.5, though, and that's a little on the high side for him. He's striking out 26.7% of batters this season, but his career K/9 is 8.52, so this line is one that he might hover around but not go over today. Take the under.

4) Sandy Alcantara: over 4.5 -145

Sandy Alcantara has a low line today (Imagn)

Sandy Alcantara has not been the same pitcher for the Miami Marlins over the last couple of seasons. His K rate is down to 17.3% this season, and he's not even averaging seven strikeouts per nine. However, 4.5 is a very low line, and he's facing the Cincinnati Reds, who haven't exactly started the season with a ton of firepower. Take the over.

3) Zack Wheeler: over 6.5 -130

Take the over on Zack Wheeler today (Imagn)

Zack Wheeler has a difficult matchup with the New York Mets today, as they boast one of baseball's best offenses. However, Wheeler has been racking up strikeouts. The Philadelphia Phillies ace is striking out nearly 12 per nine innings and has a 33.6% K rate. Take the over even though the matchup isn't ideal.

2) Freddy Peralta: over 5.5 -160 (Safest pick of the day)

Freddy Peralta is the safe pick today (Imagn)

The safest pick of the day is Freddy Peralta. Armed with a 28.9% K rate and career 11.29 K/9, the Milwaukee Brewers ace is almost a lock to get six strikeouts every single time out. Today, he's taking on the San Francisco Giants, which is why the line is a little lower, but he's still a very safe prediction.

1) Carlos Rodon: over 6.5 +110 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Carlos Rodon is today's bold prediction (Imagn)

Today's bold prediction is Carlos Rodon. The New York Yankees star is usually a good strikeout pitcher. His career K/9 is 10.03, but that's diluted by a couple of lackluster seasons with the Yankees. However, this year, he's striking out almost 32% of the batters he's faced, so he's the bold pick even against a Cleveland Guardians team that doesn't strike out all that much.

