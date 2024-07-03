Today's Top MLB Pitchers' Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 Picks Including Chris Sale, Carlos Rodon and more for July 3rd, 2024

As an MLB pitcher, there's nothing better than a strikeout. For starters, they guarantee an out and don't rely on anyone else besides the catcher. Secondarily, they are one of the primary stats used to judge pitchers, so having more of them is key. The stat has also become the subject of popular prop MLB bets.

Here are some of the best props for today:

Best MLB pitcher strikeout props

5) Logan Gilbert Under 6.5 (-140)

Logan Gilbert doesn't rack up the strikeouts (Image credit: Imagn)

Logan Gilbert doesn't rack up strikeouts. He has a K/9 of 8.17, which is less than one per inning. That means he'd have to pitch at least eight innings to get to seven strikeouts, so the oddsmakers believe he'll be under the 6.5 mark for the Seattle Mariners today.

4) Jared Jones Under 6.5 (-150)

Jared Jones might not get seven strikeouts (Image credit: Imagn)

Jared Jones has a K/9 of 9.73. His stuff is good, but he doesn't pitch as many innings (86 so far). As a rookie, that's not a surprise, but it will be hard to see him pitch for long enough today to get to seven strikeouts. He's likely to go five innings with five or six strikeouts.

3) Carlos Rodon Over 6.5 (-105)

Carlos Rodon is due for a better outing

Carlos Rodon was enjoying a great season before his last few starts completely fell apart. The New York Yankees' ace is due for a bounce-back as he will play against the Cincinnati Reds today, a lineup that is on the weaker side. Look for him to get more than six strikeouts.

2) Zack Wheeler Under 7.5 -160

Zack Wheeler will get over six strikeouts

Zack Wheeler typically gets a lot of strikeouts. This MLB season, he has a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 9.54 K/9. However, getting to eight strikeouts is difficult for most pitchers. Based on that metric, he'd have to pitch about seven or more innings to reach eight, and the odds don't favor that.

1) Chris Sale Over 7.5 (-155)

Chris Sale should get a lot of strikeouts

Chris Sale is almost guaranteed to get at least eight strikeouts. He has an impressive 32.3% strikeout rate, so it is difficult to imagine him not racking them up. He also has an 11.34 K/9, which also suggests he's very like to hit the over with ease.

