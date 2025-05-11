Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Chris Sale, Tony Gonsolin, and more for May 11, 2025

Sunday’s MLB slate lines up with a mix of strikeout kings, control artists and a couple of arms you might want no part of. It’s one of those days where you’ll need to pick your battles wisely, with some aces in rhythm and a few sneaky names walking into trap matchups. Indeed, we have ideal conditions to spot valuable prop bets before the odds start shifting.

Today’s card features a vintage strikeout heater in Chris Sale, a bold plus-money call on Tony Gonsolin and a few spots where unders feel like the safest path. Whether you’re chasing whiffs or dodging landmines, these are the five pitcher strikeout props worth locking in for May 11.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#1 Pablo Lopez: Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Pablo Lopez might not hit 7 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Even though Lopez owns a sharp 2.18 ERA and 10.1 K/9 this season, the strikeout volume hasn’t quite translated to high totals. He’s cleared 6.5 strikeouts just once in six starts, often working efficiently but not racking up massive whiff numbers. Facing a Giants lineup that’s been more patient lately, this under 6.5 shapes up as a smart lean despite his solid peripherals.

#2 Chris Sale: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Strikeouts could pile up for Chris Sale today. - Source: Imagn

Sale’s back in vintage form, racking up back-to-back 10-strikeout outings and pushing his K/9 to an elite 12.0 on the season. Despite a bloated 4.07 ERA and 1.36 WHIP, the swing-and-miss stuff is clearly still there. Against a Pirates lineup that’s prone to chasing and sits middle-of-the-pack in strikeout rate, Sale’s recent form makes this over 7.5 a strong spot to ride.

#3 Nick Pivetta: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Nick Pivetta might carve them up tonight - Source: Imagn

Pivetta’s been on a tear in 2025, posting a stellar 2.01 ERA and 9.8 K/9 while holding opposing hitters to a .94 WHIP. He now draws a dream matchup against the struggling Rockies, who sit at a miserable 6-33 and have already been torched by him once this season through a 7-inning, 10-strikeout gem with no runs allowed. Given Colorado’s weak lineup and Pivetta’s ability to dominate them, this line feels a touch too low.

#4 Griffin Canning: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-165) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Griffin Canning is the safest best of the day - Source: Imagn

Canning has been solid in 2025 with a 2.50 ERA and 9.3 K/9, but his strikeout numbers are a bit more volatile, especially in matchups against patient lineups like the Cubs. With a higher BB/9 at 3.8 and a WHIP of 1.39, he’s had occasional struggles with control. The Cubs lineup, while not great, is disciplined enough to limit Canning’s strikeout upside, making this under line more appealing.

#5 Tony Gonsolin: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+100) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Tony Gonsolin is a bold pick of the day - Source: Imagn

After a lengthy injury layoff, Gonsolin has made an impressive return to the mound, showcasing his strikeout ability in his first few starts. In two games this season, he recorded 9 and 8 strikeouts in just 6 and 5 innings, both against the Marlins, proving he can still be effective despite the injury.

Facing a Diamondbacks lineup that tends to be aggressive, Gonsolin has a strong chance to surpass 4.5 strikeouts, especially considering the +100 odds. His ability to get strikeouts, combined with his favorable matchup, makes this a solid prop bet to target.

