Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Clayton Kershaw, Clarke Schmidt, and more for May 17, 2025

We’ve got a loaded MLB slate this Saturday with several elite arms and intriguing matchups on tap, the strikeout prop market is packed with value spots. From returning legends to in-form strikeout machines, tonight’s board offers a mix of dependable overs and a few sharp unders.

Whether it’s Zack Wheeler chasing another big night against the Pirates, or Clayton Kershaw making his long-awaited 2025 season debut, we’ve combed through the latest stats, recent game logs, and opponent splits to lock in the sharpest five picks on the board. Let’s jump into today’s top strikeout prop bets for May 17, 2025.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Zack Wheeler: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Strikeouts could pile up for Zack Wheeler today - Source: Imagn

Zack Wheeler enters this matchup having topped 7.5 punchouts in four of his last five outings. His command and ability to generate whiffs have been elite, sitting at an impressive 11.5 K/9 this season. Wheeler’s consistency makes the over 7.5 line highly appealing today against the Pirates.

#4. Nick Pivetta: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Nick Pivetta might rack up over 6 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Nick Pivetta’s strikeout arsenal has quietly been one of the steadier props on the board this season. Averaging just under 10 strikeouts, he’s consistently worked deep into counts and shown the ability to miss bats, especially against aggressive lineups like Seattle. Pivetta’s over 5.5 line is firmly in play tonight.

#3. Zac Gallen: Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-160)

Zac Gallen might not hit 8 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Zac Gallen’s strikeout numbers remain solid, but his command has been inconsistent this season. With a 9.5 K/9 and a rising 4.1 BB/9, he’s struggled to efficiently work deep into games, a key reason he’s failed to clear 7.5 strikeouts in six of his last seven outings. Even against a Colorado lineup known for swing-and-miss tendencies, this line feels a touch too high given his recent pitch count battles and control issues.

#2. Clarke Schmidt: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-170) - Safest Pick of the Day

Clarke Schmidt is the safest pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Clarke Schmidt’s underlying metrics hint at trouble against a disciplined Mets lineup. While his 8.4 K/9 looks respectable on the surface, he’s cleared 5.5 strikeouts just once in five starts this season.

With a 4.0 BB/9 and 1.7 HR/9, Schmidt’s command wobbles often force early exits, limiting his strikeout ceiling. Given New York’s patience and ability to work counts, this under looks like one of the day’s safest props.

#1. Clayton Kershaw: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (+100) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Clayton Kershaw might carve them up tonight - Source: Imagn

Clayton Kershaw makes his 2025 MLB return tonight against the Angels after a rehab stint where he logged a 2.57 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts over 21 innings.

While his K-rate sat at 6.9 per nine in the minors, his command looked crisp and he limited damage well. The Angels have struggled against lefties this season, and even with Kershaw likely on a pitch count, this over 3.5 strikeouts at +100 sets up as a sharp value play if he can stretch into the fourth inning.

