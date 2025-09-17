Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Cole Ragans, Kevin Gausman, and more for September 17, 2025

xStrikeout props are often where sharp bettors find the best edges, and Wednesday’s MLB slate gives us plenty of intriguing arms to target. From frontline aces looking to dominate in playoff races to pitchers working their way back from injuries, today’s matchups bring a mix of volatility and upside.

With names like Kevin Gausman and Cole Ragans back on the hill, plus a bold value play in Ian Seymour, there’s no shortage of opportunities to dig into. Let’s break down five of the top strikeout prop bets for September 17, highlighting both safe plays and high-reward predictions.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Tyler Wells: Under 5.5 (-158)

Wells has looked sharp through his first two outings, giving up just three earned runs across 11.2 innings while striking out 10. His command has been excellent, with only one walk allowed, but his strikeout ceiling hasn’t been overwhelming.

He’s averaging just 7.7 K/9 so far, and last year’s numbers suggest more of a pitch-to-contact profile than a strikeout-heavy one.

Facing the White Sox, Wells will likely rely on efficiency and weak contact to work deeper into the game rather than chasing whiffs. Six punchouts feels like a stretch, making the under the sharper side.

#4. Kevin Gausman: Over 5.5 (-149)

Gausman is coming off one of his best starts of the year, a complete-game shutout against the Astros, where he struck out nine while allowing just two hits.

Across 177.2 innings this season, he’s logged 171 strikeouts with an 8.7 K/9 and excellent 1.00 WHIP, showing he’s still one of the most reliable swing-and-miss arms in the AL.

Given his splitter is still inducing plenty of whiffs and his command has been sharp, clearing six strikeouts is a strong play at this number.

#3. Cole Ragans: Over 5.5 (-157)

Ragans hasn’t pitched since June 5 due to a shoulder injury, but before landing on the IL, he was one of the league’s sneaky strikeout artists. Despite the inflated 5.18 ERA, he piled up 76 strikeouts in just 48.2 innings, a ridiculous 14.1 K/9 rate.

That shows how dangerous his fastball-changeup combo can be when he’s healthy.

Coming off a long layoff, there’s risk in trusting his workload, but the Royals wouldn’t be activating him unless he was stretched enough for a decent outing.

The Mariners’ lineup is giving Ragans the right environment to return with a splash. If he can get through five frames, six strikeouts are well within reach.

#2. Lucas Giolito: Under 5.5 (-167) [Safest Pick of the Day]

Giolito has been steady this season, posting a 3.31 ERA with 113 strikeouts across 136 innings, but his K-rate has dipped compared to his prime years.

He’s averaging just 7.5 K/9 and hasn’t topped six strikeouts consistently, especially when his pitch count forces him out before the seventh inning.

Facing the Athletics, a team that’s been scrappy at the plate and more disciplined down the stretch, Giolito will likely find himself pitching to contact rather than racking up strikeouts.

With his recent trend of landing in the 4–6 strikeout range, the under feels like the safest angle on the board today.

#1. Ian Seymour: Over 4.5 (+108) [Bold Prediction of the Day]

Seymour may not have a long track record in the majors, but his strikeout ability is already flashing.

He owns 52 punchouts in just 42.2 innings, translating to an impressive 11.0 K/9 with a steady 2.95 ERA and 1.10 WHIP.

Even in his recent loss to the White Sox, he still managed five strikeouts, and his last four outings show consistent swing-and-miss stuff (5, 5, 8, 8).

Against a Blue Jays lineup, Seymour’s fastball-slider mix should give him plenty of opportunities to rack up Ks. At plus money, clearing five feels like a bold but high-upside bet.

