Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Cole Ragans, Sandy Alcantara and more for May 5, 2025

It’s a tricky Monday slate in MLB, but the strikeout props board quietly holds some sharp edges for those paying attention. As everyone's busily looking at total runs and moneylines, there are several pitchers who are in positions where recent performances, pitch mixture and opponent strikeout trends present value on both sides of the K markets.

After digging through advanced pitch data and recent game logs, five props emerged, a couple of which are in offbeat places where the under is worth more than the over. From a no-brainer safe pick on Cole Ragans to a risk-reward plus-money flyer on Matthew Boyd, here’s where the sharp money should be looking today.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

Sandy Alcantara: Over 4.5 K (-140)

Sandy Alcantara could punch over 5 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Sandy Alcantara hasn't had a good start to his 2025 season with a 2-3 record with a bloated 8.31 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and just 19 strikeouts over 26 innings pitched. His career-low 6.6 K/9 doesn't compare well to his standards, nor does a higher-than-anticipated 5.9 BB/9 inject danger into his output.

In six outings, he's averaging a mere 3.17 strikeouts per game, going over this 4.5 mark in only one outing to date. Facing a disciplined Dodgers offense, Alcantara will need to exceed his season averages by quite a significant margin in order to win this over. Based on its shape and statistical analysis to date, this property has a high-risk, low-value profile.

Brady Singer: Over 4.5 K (-155)

Brady Singer could punch over 5 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Brady Singer has been in excellent form this season, posting a 4-1 record with a 3.24 ERA and 9.7 K/9 rate. With 36 strikeouts in 33.1 innings, he has had more than 4.5 strikeouts in three of his six starts.

Facing off against an Atlanta offense that has appeared weak against right-handers with sharp sliders and sinkers, Singer is a solid value in today's props.

Ronel Blanco: Under 5.5 K (-165)

Ronel Blanco has pushed 26 strikeouts this season so far - Source: Imagn

Ronel Blanco has an impressive 8.3 K/9 for the year, but with merely 26 Ks in 28.1 innings, he only averages roughly 4.3 Ks a game.

He has got an ERA of 5.08 and a 1.31 WHIP, which show him as being inconsistent, and considering that Blanco has only modest strike totals and recent experience, the under on 5.5 is the safer pick.

Cole Ragans: Under 7.5 K (-160) - Safest pick

Cole Ragans is today's safest option - Source: Imagn

Cole Ragans has been a strikeout sensation this season with a 13.5 K/9 ratio, having 46 strikeouts over 30.2 innings. Although his strikeout potential is high, Ragans averaged 7.67 strikeouts per game, which is over the 7.5 mark.

Since the White Sox offense presents a moderate rate of strikeouts, under 7.5 on the strikeouts offers greater value, as he has a slight advantage over this figure, so this choice is the safest today.

Matthew Boyd: Over 5.5 K (+100) - Bold Prediction

Matthew Boyd is today's bold prediction - Source: Imagn

Matthew Boyd has been tremendous in 2025 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 8.1 K/9 rate through 33.1 innings. His strikeout ability has been one of his best aspects, and he has had more than 5.5 strikeouts in four of his six starts.

Against a San Francisco Giants team that has been susceptible to left-handed starters, Boyd is in a great position to break his strikeout total today. With solid command and a favorable matchup, the over on 5.5 strikeouts is great value, making this a gutsy selection for the day.

