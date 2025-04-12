Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Corbin Burnes, Drew Rasmussen and more for April 12, 2025

Several top MLB pitchers are set to take the mound on Saturday, as it will be a full day of professional baseball. Looking at prop betting options is always something to consider, and there are a few different ways to bet on starting pitchers.

Identifying the top MLB pitchers strikeouts prop bets is one way to really cash in, and there are five great options to consider on Saturday. Here's a look at those top options and the pitcher props to take.

Top MLB Pitchers Strikeout prop bets for April 12

#1 Sandy Alcantara: under 6.5 -160

Sandy Alcantara is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Sandy Alcantara is one of the most underrated pitchers in the National League but also one of the best hurlers. Alcantara is known for going deep into games, but that doesn't always mean he racks up the strikeouts. The Miami Marlins ace will pitch well on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, but taking the under 6.5 strikeouts is the right way to go.

#2 Andrew Heaney: over 5.5 +105

Veteran Andrew Heaney is now a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and that franchise is counting on him to provide a stable presence in the starting rotation. While he's not one of the top MLB pitchers, Heaney has the ability to fool hitters as a left-hander, and he will strike out at least six members of the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

#3 Corbin Burnes: under 6.5 -160

Corbin Burnes is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Corbin Burnes is starting for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday and will face his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers. Burnes will be pumped up to pitch against his former team, but he's also facing a lineup that is familiar with his stuff. Take the under 6.5 strikeouts, as one of the top MLB pitchers will struggle to put the Brewers away.

#4 Bryan Woo: over 5.5 -155 (Safest Pick of the Day)

Bryan Woo is making the start for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night against the Texas Rangers, and his team could use another solid start from the right-hander. Woo has 11 strikeouts through 12 innings pitched this season, and taking the over 5.5 is a safe pick to consider.

#5 Drew Rasmussen: over 5.5 +105 (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Drew Rasmussen is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Making a bold prediction is always a good idea when checking out the top MLB pitcher strikeout props, and Drew Rasmussen will be a name to consider in this spot. Rasmussen isn't typically a pitcher who wipes out opposing lineups for the Tampa Bay Rays, but he will pitch deep into his start on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.

