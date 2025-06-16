Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts prop bets: 5 picks including Dylan Cease, Sandy Alcantara and more for June 16, 2025

Even though there are just seven games on June 16, some of the top MLB pitchers will be starting. Betting on pitchers' strikeouts prop bets is always a good option, and there are some great value picks today.

There are a few of the top MLB pitchers who will dominate, but others could struggle to strike out batters. Here is a look at five of the top picks across the MLB games set to be played on June 16.

Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts prop bets for June 16, 2025

Dylan Cease: Over 6.5 (+110)

Dylan Cease has not been one of the top MLB pitchers this season, but he still has the talent to get things turned around in a hurry. Cease is facing the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, and he will get to at least seven strikeouts against a team that strikes out a ton.

Sandy Alcantara: Over 4.5 (-125)

Sandy Alcantara is one of the top MLB pitchers - Source: Imagn

Sandy Alcantara is still pitching for the Miami Marlins, but he could be traded to a contending team at the deadline. Alcantara racks up the strikeouts when he is pitching well, and taking the over 4.5 is the right pick to make in this matchup.

Lance McCullers Jr.: Under 6.5 (-160)

Lance McCullers Jr. is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Lance McCullers Jr. is slated to start against the Athletics on Monday night, a team that struggles at the plate. McCullers is not a pitcher who relies on strikeouts, though, and taking the under should be the pick made in this game.

Safest Pick of the Day: Zach Eflin Over 4.5 (-105)

Zach Eflin is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Zach Eflin is set to start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night, and this is a big rivalry matchup. Eflin to hit over 4.5 strikeouts is the safest pick to make around the league today.

Bold Prediction: Lucas Giolito Over 5.5 (+110)

Lucas Giolito is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Lucas Giolito is the pitcher to watch when trying to make a bold prediction for games on Monday night. Giolito will be starting against the Seattle Mariners, and he should record at least six strikeouts in this game.

