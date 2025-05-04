It's an intriguing Sunday slate of MLB strikeout prop bets for May 4, 2025, with some of the best guns and some wild cards on the schedule. From high-ceiling heaters like Garrett Crochet and Jacob deGrom to value under steady control pitchers, there's plenty of room for strategic picks today.

Ad

We’ve locked in five of the most appealing strikeout props based on recent form, matchup tendencies and underlying metrics, including a bold prediction for DeGrom and what we're calling the safest prop on the board with Michael Lorenzen.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Garrett Crochet, Jacob deGrom and more for May 4, 2025

Ad

Trending

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

Garrett Crochet: Over 6.5 Ks (-115)

Garrett Crochet could punch over 7 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Garrett Crochet has been a strikeout machine quietly, averaging 7.1 strikeouts per start in his last five outings.

Ad

He's going up against a strikeout-prone opponent today. With his fastball velocity still up and a whiff rate over 30%, Crochet's in a great spot to go over this number, making it one of the better props on the board.

Freddy Peralta: Under 6.5 Ks (-155)

Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta - Source: Imagn

Peralta's strikeout totals have been a bit up and down lately, but he hasn't gone over 6.5 in his last five starts. He faces off today against the Chicago Cubs that has a wildly disciplined lineup.

Ad

Toss that into Peralta's recent decline in swinging-strike percentage and elevated pitch counts, and this under with the heavy juice it offers is fair value at -165.

MacKenzie Gore: Over 6.5 Ks (-140)

MacKenzie Gore can punch over 6 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Gore is warming up, fanning eight or more in back-to-back games. He has got a game today against the Cincinnati Reds.

Ad

Gore's slider and curveball have been producing high whiff rates off late, and if he continues like this, seven or more strikeouts doesn't look like it's too far-fetched.

Michael Lorenzen: Under 4.5 Ks (-160) (Safest Choice of the Day)

Michael Lorenzen is today's safe pick - Source: Imagn

Lorenzen isn’t known for racking up Ks, and this season's numbers back that up. He has stayed under this number in four of his last six starts, and he's pitching today against a team that's good at contact percentage over the past 10 games.

Ad

Lorenzen's pitch-to-contact approach makes this one of the safest props available on the board, even at plus odds.

Jacob deGrom: Over 6.5 Ks (-105) (Bold Pick of the Day)

Jacob deGrom is today's bold prediction - Source: Imagn

Jacob deGrom has been hovering at this line recently, but there are signs of a breakout strikeout performance. His fastball is back up to 99 mph, while his swinging-strike rate climbed to 15% in his last start.

Against a lineup he has dominated for years, it appears to be the perfect game for DeGrom to strike out seven or more. It's aggressive play of the day, and worth trying at nearly even money.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More