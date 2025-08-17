Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Garrett Crochet, Ryan Pepiot, and more for August 17, 2025

A day loaded with strikeout potential, featuring a mix of veterans, rising stars, and high-octane arms, is all set to take the mound on Aug. 17. Logan Webb and Ryan Pepiot offer consistency and reliable Ks, while Cristian Javier enters with minor-league momentum that could surprise.

Ad

Jose Quintana provides a safe, steady option against the Reds, and Garrett Crochet stands out as the bold, high-ceiling pick capable of turning a lineup into a strikeout frenzy. Let’s break down today’s top pitching matchups and strikeout bets to watch closely.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Logan Webb: Over 5.5 (-150)

Ad

Trending

Logan Webb enters Sunday at 10-9 with a 3.34 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP across 153.2 innings, striking out 168 hitters at a sharp 9.8 K/9.

He’s fresh off a tough outing against San Diego, where he managed only three strikeouts, but in his two starts before that, he racked up 10 and 11 Ks, showing the ceiling he can reach when his command is sharp.

The Rays are a swing-and-miss lineup that struggles against quality right-handers, giving Webb a good path to clear 5.5. His consistency in working deep into games, paired with that strikeout upside, makes this a strong play despite the juice.

Ad

#4. Ryan Pepiot: Over 5.5 (+100)

Pepiot brings an 8-9 record and 3.86 ERA into Sunday’s start, backed by a tidy 1.18 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 142.1 innings.

His strikeout rate (8.7 K/9) isn’t elite, but his recent game log shows a steady floor, he’s posted 4, 6, 4, 6, and 8 Ks across his last five outings. Against a Giants lineup that sits in the bottom third of MLB in strikeout rate, Pepiot should find opportunities to miss bats with his fastball-slider mix.

Ad

Sitting right on the 5.5 line in most of his recent outings, this prop at even money carries solid value, especially if he works into the sixth inning or deeper.

#3. Cristian Javier: Over 4.5 (-160)

Cristian Javier is stepping back into the Astros’ rotation with plenty to prove, and his first start was a strong sign, five Ks in just five innings against Boston. Even before that, he flashed his swing-and-miss form in the minors with 15 strikeouts across 14 innings.

Ad

The Orioles don’t whiff a ton, but they haven’t seen Javier’s deceptive fastball-slider mix in over a year, which could play in his favor. As long as he can work into the fifth inning again, he has a clear path to cashing this over, and the odds suggest it’s one of the steadier bets on today’s board.

#2. Jose Quintana: Over 3.5 (-155) [Safest Pick]

Jose Quintana isn’t the flashiest strikeout arm, but his consistency makes this line hard to ignore. He’s punched out at least three batters in seven of his last nine starts, and the Reds’ free-swinging lineup has been one of the more generous in the NL when it comes to strikeouts.

Ad

Coming off a clean outing against Pittsburgh, where he went six strong innings, Quintana should have enough runway to pick up four Ks and cash this modest line.

It’s not a ceiling play, but at 3.5, it feels like the most reliable strikeout prop on the board.

#1. Garrett Crochet: Over 7.5 (+110) [Bold Prediction]

Garrett Crochet has turned into one of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in baseball this season, averaging 11.1 K/9 with 188 strikeouts across 152.1 innings. Even though he stumbled against Houston in his last start, his recent K log of 5, 8, 10, 5, and 9 shows just how often he flirts with double digits.

Ad

Now he faces the Marlins, a lineup that struggles to generate consistent contact and ranks among the worst in the NL in strikeout rate.

Crochet’s overpowering fastball-slider mix gives him the perfect matchup to bounce back, and with plus money on the over, this has the makings of a high-reward play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More