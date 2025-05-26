Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Garrett Crochet, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and more for May 26, 2025

Strikeout prop betting heats up once again as we head into the MLB action for May 26, featuring a slate stacked with intriguing arms and sharp betting lines. Names like Garrett Crochet, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Charlie Morton headline a board built for punchout potential.

With several pitchers in strong matchups and others navigating tricky spots, there’s no shortage of storylines for strikeout bettors to track. From the safest pick of the day in Crochet to a bold plus-money call on Yamamoto, today’s prop slate is loaded with reasons to dive in and capitalize on pitcher strikeout totals.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Eric Fedde: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-150)

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals - Source: Imagn

Eric Fedde has quietly put together a solid campaign in 2025, sporting a 3-3 record with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP through 57.1 innings. While his overall strikeout numbers aren’t eye-popping, sitting at 34 punchouts for a 5.3 K/9 rate, the 3.5 strikeout line feels attainable given his matchup.

Fedde’s pitch mix and ability to navigate through the lower half of opposing lineups give him a real shot to clear this modest number, especially in games where his command holds steady early. This is a solid value play to open the slate.

#4. Chad Patrick: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-165)

Chad Patrick might not hit 6 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Chad Patrick has been steady for his club this season, carrying a 3.23 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP across 53 innings. With 45 strikeouts and a respectable 7.6 K/9, he’s shown decent strikeout ability, but the ceiling hasn’t consistently been there to clear higher props.

Facing a patient Red Sox lineup that’s been disciplined at the plate and ranks well in contact metrics, Patrick’s path to six punchouts looks slim, and with Boston’s ability to extend counts without whiffing often, the under feels like the sharp lean here.

#3. Charlie Morton: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Charlie Morton might rack up over 4 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

It’s been a rough ride for Charlie Morton in 2025, entering this matchup with a winless 0-7 record and an inflated 7.68 ERA across 41 innings. Despite the struggles, one thing Morton has managed to keep alive is his strikeout touch, fanning 40 batters at an 8.8 K/9 clip.

Over his 12 appearances and six starts, he’s cleared the 3.5 strikeout line in the last 2 outings. With his curveball still generating a solid whiff rate, Morton’s a decent bet to punch out at least four Cardinals hitters in this one, even if run prevention remains an issue.

#2. Garrett Crochet: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-170) - Safest Pick of the Day

Strikeouts could pile up for Crochet today - Source: Imagn

Garrett Crochet has quietly been one of the most consistent strikeout arms in the league this season. The lefty owns a stellar 1.98 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP over 68.1 innings while racking up 78 strikeouts at a strong 10.3 K/9 clip.

With his pitch count consistently in the 90s and his ability to miss bats in key spots, Crochet feels like the safest strikeout prop on the board for May 26, especially against a lineup vulnerable to left-handed velocity.

#1. Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+110) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn

Yoshinobu Yamamoto continues to impress in 2025 with a sparkling 1.86 ERA and a minuscule 0.91 WHIP over 58 innings pitched. The right-hander has struck out 68 batters at an elite 10.6 K/9 rate, showcasing excellent command and a devastating mix of pitches.

Facing the Guardians, a team that has struggled against high-velocity arms, Yamamoto has a strong chance to pile up punchouts. His ability to induce swings and misses and limit walks (2.8 BB/9) makes the over 6.5 strikeouts at plus odds a smart and bold play for today’s slate.

