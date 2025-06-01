  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Brown, Corbin Burnes, and more for June 1, 2025

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Brown, Corbin Burnes, and more for June 1, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified Jun 01, 2025 10:47 GMT
Today
Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Brown, Corbin Burnes, and more for June 1, 2025

Strikeout props continue to be one of the sharpest angles to target in MLB betting this season and today’s card features a particularly intriguing combination of value odds and recent trends.

Ad

We’ve got Hunter Brown chasing his seventh over in eight starts, Kris Bubic quietly fanning batters at a career-best clip and Corbin Burnes rounding back into elite form with three straight dominant strikeout outings.

Mix in a couple of fades on inconsistent arms like Nick Martinez and Luis Castillo and there’s value all over the board. Let’s break down five of the top pitcher strikeout props for Friday’s MLB action.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Kris Bubic: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Kris Bubic could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn
Kris Bubic could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn

Kris Bubic has been one of the sharpest strikeout arms in the American League this season, rocking a pristine 1.45 ERA and a strong 9.2 K/9 over 68.1 innings. He’s cleared this 5.5 strikeout line in 3 of his last 4 starts, showing excellent command with just 2.6 walks per 9.

Ad

Today, he takes the mound at home against the Tigers, a lineup currently ranked near the bottom in strikeout rate against left-handers. With Detroit’s ongoing issues against offspeed-heavy lefties and Bubic’s recent strikeout form, this line looks ripe for another over.

#4. Nick Martinez: Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Nick Martinez might fall short of 5 Ks tonight - Source: Imagn
Nick Martinez might fall short of 5 Ks tonight - Source: Imagn

Nick Martinez has pitched to a solid 3.48 ERA over 64.2 innings this season, but his strikeout production has hovered in the modest range at 6.3 K/9. His recent outings tell the story, logging just 2, 3 and 3 strikeouts over his last three appearances. Facing a Cubs lineup at Wrigley that’s been steadily improving in strikeout discipline, especially against right-handed pitching, this number feels a touch high. With Martinez typically working to contact and rarely posting gaudy strikeout totals, the under 4.5 strikeouts prop makes for a smart value lean here.

Ad

#3. Luis Castillo: Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Luis Castillo could struggle to rack up 7 punchouts - Source: Imagn
Luis Castillo could struggle to rack up 7 punchouts - Source: Imagn

Luis Castillo has been steady for Seattle this season with a 3.32 ERA across 62.1 innings, but when it comes to piling up strikeouts, he’s been oddly subdued. Sitting at just 7.2 K/9 on the year, Castillo hasn’t hit the 7-strikeout mark in a single outing through his first 11 starts.

Ad

It’s tough to see Castillo suddenly spiking a high punchout total here. With his track record this season, the under 6.5 feels like a sharp, data-backed play.

#2. Hunter Brown: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-160) Safest Pick of the Day

Hunter Brown is the safest prop on the board - Source: Imagn
Hunter Brown is the safest prop on the board - Source: Imagn

Hunter Brown has quietly built a dominant stretch for Houston, blending control with wipeout stuff and averaging 10.5 strikeouts per nine this season. He’s topped this 6.5 line in six of his last seven starts, showcasing his ability to miss bats deep into outings.

Ad

Now matched against a Rays lineup that’s been vulnerable to high-strikeout arms lately, Brown’s consistent swing-and-miss profile makes this a rock-solid strikeout prop for Saturday’s slate.

#1. Corbin Burnes: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+100) Bold Prediction of the Day

Corbin Burnes is a bold prediction of the day - Source: Imagn
Corbin Burnes is a bold prediction of the day - Source: Imagn

Corbin Burnes is starting to look like his Cy Young-caliber self again and the numbers back it up. Over his last three starts, Burnes has punched out 6, 8 and 10 hitters, averaging a sharp 9.9 K/9 in that stretch while tightening up his command. Burnes walks into a favorable matchup against the Nationals lineup to keep that strikeout surge alive. Getting this at plus money is an absolute value grab given his recent form.

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications