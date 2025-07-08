Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Brown, Jack Flaherty and more for July 8, 2025

We’ve got flamethrowers on hot streaks, under-the-radar arms quietly stacking punchouts, and a few bold picks you’ll want circled. Jack Flaherty has rediscovered his swing-and-miss stuff just in time for a juicy matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, while Hunter Brown keeps mowing down hitters like it’s personal.

Merrill Kelly’s steady, sneaky K upside makes him today’s bold value play, and Chris Bassitt has been dealing just enough heat to stay in the mix. Toss in Shota Imanaga’s sharp lefty arsenal against the Minnesota Twins, and this card is packed with spots to target.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Jack Flaherty – Over 5.5 Ks (–160)

Jack Flaherty has the arsenal to silence this Rays lineup (Credits: IMAGN)

Jack Flaherty might be battling inconsistency this season, but his strikeout stuff is very much alive.

With a robust 11.0 K/9 rate over 89.1 innings, he’s shown the ability to pile up strikeouts even in tough outings. His last two starts are proof, with 9 and 7 strikeouts against decent lineups.

Facing a Bay Rays offense that’s struggled against high-velocity fastballs and sharp breaking pitches, Flaherty’s strikeout prop sits in a sweet spot today. If he can navigate his usual walk issues, the over 5.5 Ks look like a sharp play with a legitimate upside.

#4. Shota Imanaga – Over 4.5 Ks (–150)

Shota Imanaga looks poised to dominate on the mound today. (Credits: IMAGN)

Chicago Cubs' Shota Imanaga has settled into a reliable mid-rotation role with a 2.78 ERA and tidy 1.00 WHIP over 55 innings.

While his 6.7 K/9 rate isn’t elite, he’s a crafty lefty who thrives on command and deception, keeping hitters off balance with well-placed cutters and splitters.

Against a Twins lineup, Imanaga should have plenty of chances to rack up punchouts. The over 4.5 Ks prop feels like a smart, matchup-driven play for today’s card.

#3. Hunter Brown – Over 6.5 Ks (–155)

Hunter Brown could pile up double-digit K’s if he’s locked in. (Credits: IMAGN)

Hunter Brown has been dominant this season, boasting a sparkling 1.82 ERA and a minuscule 0.90 WHIP over 104 innings.

His elite strikeout ability stands out, with a jaw-dropping 10.9 K/9 rate and performances of late showcasing multiple games with eight or more strikeouts.

Facing the Cleveland Guardians, a lineup that struggles against pitchers who combine control with swing-and-miss stuff, Brown is poised to pile up punchouts. Betting the over 6.5 Ks is a strong play that leans on both his current form and favorable matchup.

#2. Chris Bassitt – Over 4.5 Ks (–160) – Safest Pick of the Day

Chris Bassitt is the most reliable prop to cash in. (Credits: IMAGN)

Chris Bassitt has demonstrated solid strikeout ability this season, boasting a 9.2 K/9 rate over 100 innings, which combines power pitching with steady control, despite a 4.32 ERA.

He’s had some big strikeout games of late, including a nine-K performance against the Yankees last week.

While his walk rate is a bit elevated, Bassitt’s ability to generate swings and misses makes the over 4.5 Ks a smart and reliable pick, especially facing the White Sox, who’ve struggled against pitchers with good movement and command. This prop stands out as a safe, steady play for today’s slate.

#1. Merrill Kelly – Over 4.5 Ks (+105) – Bold Prediction of the Day

Merrill Kelly is a risky but high-ceiling play. (Credits: IMAGN)

Merrill Kelly has put together a strong season with an 8.9 K/9 rate over 104 innings, showing consistent strikeout ability against tough lineups.

His form is impressive, regularly hitting the high-6 to double-digit strikeout range, including an 11-K game.

Facing the Padres, Kelly’s mix of experience and reliable command makes the over 4.5 Ks a bold but very plausible bet for today, offering solid upside for those willing to back him to keep piling up punchouts.

