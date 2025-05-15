Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Brown, Tomoyuki Sugano, and more for May 15, 2025

Another day, another slate of intriguing MLB matchups, and with them, some valuable strikeout prop opportunities. As teams settle deeper into the season, patterns in pitcher performance and lineup tendencies are becoming clearer, making this a prime window for bettors targeting pitcher strikeouts. Whether it’s a frontline starter or an under-the-radar arm, certain matchups today offer sharp value on both sides of the strikeout line.

For May 15, we’ve locked in five standout picks, a mix of high-upside strikeout artists and pitchers unlikely to rack up Ks. From Hunter Brown’s consistent punchout pace to a bold over bet on Tomoyuki Sugano, today’s card is built around recent form, matchup data, and season-long trends. Let’s dive into the top strikeout prop picks for Thursday’s action.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#1 Hunter Brown: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-110)

K machine mode loading for Hunter Brown - Source: Imagn

Hunter Brown’s strikeout form has been locked in, posting nine punchouts in four straight starts. Backed by a 1.48 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and a strong 10.7 K/9 across 48.2 innings, he’s handled lineups with ease.

Facing a Rangers squad that can struggle against high-velocity arms, Brown’s consistency makes this over 6.5 line a solid target again today.

#2 Trevor Williams: Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Trevor Williams might not hit 5 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Trevor Williams has struggled mightily this season, carrying a 5.88 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through 41.1 innings. While his 7.4 K/9 isn’t terrible, he’s cleared 4.5 strikeouts just twice in his last six outings.

Against a tough Braves lineup that rarely chases and punishes mistakes, it’s tough to trust Williams to stay in long enough or miss enough bats to hit this number. The under remains the sharp, value-safe call.

#3 AJ Smith-Shawver: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)

AJ Smith-Shawver might not hit 6 Ks today - Source: Imagn

AJ Smith-Shawver’s 9.4 K/9 looks solid on paper, but his 4.1 BB/9 and 1.35 WHIP hint at command issues that shorten outings. In 32.2 innings this season, he’s topped 5.5 strikeouts in just 2 of 6 starts.

Facing a Nationals team that ranks near the bottom in strikeout rate, it’s unlikely he racks up enough punchouts before his pitch count catches up. The under feels like the sharp side on this one.

#4 Osvaldo Bido: Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-145) - Safest Pick of the Day

Osvaldo Bido is the safest pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Osvaldo Bido carries a modest 5.8 K/9 with only 27 strikeouts in 41.2 innings and has cleared 4.5 strikeouts just once in his last five outings.

Against a disciplined Dodgers lineup that ranks among the league’s toughest in strikeout percentage, Bido’s below-average whiff rate and high 1.51 WHIP leave little margin for error. This under sits as today’s safest prop on the board.

#5 Tomoyuki Sugano: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (+100) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Tomoyuki Sugano is a bold prediction of the day - Source: Imagn

Tomoyuki Sugano isn’t known for gaudy strikeout totals, but he’s quietly posted five, four and eight Ks in his last three outings while maintaining sharp control with just 1.6 BB/9.

Facing a Twins lineup that’s shown swing-and-miss tendencies, this low 3.5 strikeout line is surprisingly beatable. At plus money, and with Sugano working deep into games, this over makes for an appealing value bet on today’s board.

