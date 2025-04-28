Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jack Flaherty, Bailey Ober and more for April 28, 2025

Strikeout props are a staple market in baseball betting. With several enticing pitching matchups on today's eight-game schedule, we identify five strikeout props with sound rationale and value. Detroit's Jack Flaherty hosts the Astros, Texas' Ronel Blanco faces the Tigers, the Dodgers' Dustin May hosts Miami, Minnesota's Bailey Ober goes to Cleveland, and the Mets' Griffin Canning visits Washington.

We break down each prop, combining 2025 season strikeout information with matchup trends to support the over/under selection and odds value.

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

Jack Flaherty – Under 6.5 Ks (-155)

Flaherty has pitched well this season with a good 1.25 K/IP rate, but today's start versus the Astros is not an optimal matchup. Houston averages only 7.3 strikeouts per game, one of the lowest in all of MLB.

Flaherty had only 4 Ks in his recent start against the Milwaukee Brewers but had 4 Ks in his last game against the San Diego Padres. Under is the better side, and at -155, the implied probability is around 60.8% that it comes in.

Ronel Blanco – Over 5.5 Ks (-125)

Blanco's strikeout stuff has performed well early in 2025, with 20 Ks over 23.1 innings. He faces Detroit now, a lineup whiffing 9.2 times a game—one of the highest in the league. Blanco had a 7-K performance against the Royals and 6 Ks against the Giants, and his stuff should hold here, too. At -125, the implied win probability is reasonable, and the matchup is a good value opportunity.

Dustin May – Over 5.5 Ks (-115)

May is still dealing with his swing-and-miss stuff, racking up 19 Ks in 22 innings thus far. Miami has swung and missed 8.7 times per game this season, a good number for over-bettors. May has hit 5.5 Ks twice in four starts, including a 5-strikeout effort in 5 innings last week. With May's ability to earn strikeouts and a whiff-happy opponent, this line of -115 offers good value.

Bailey Ober – Under 5.5 Ks (-160) (Safest Choice)

Ober is a good control pitcher but not a top-end strikeout pitcher, with just 0.92 K/IP this season. Cleveland's 7.43 strikeouts per game are near the bottom of baseball. Ober has fallen short of 6 Ks in 4 of his last 5 starts. At -160, this is the most secure bet on the board considering trends and opponents.

Griffin Canning – Over 4.5 Ks (-105) (Bold Prediction)

Canning has been consistent this season with a 1.0 K/IP rate, and he draws a Washington offense today that makes contact but hasn't fared well lately vs. right-handed pitching. He has had 5+ strikeouts in 3 of 5 starts this season and has been sharp in his recent outings.

Although Washington only averages 7.9 strikeouts per game, Canning's recent form and pitch count consistency make this a good aggressive play at close to even money.

