  Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jack Flaherty, Hunter Brown, and more for May 3, 2025

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jack Flaherty, Hunter Brown, and more for May 3, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified May 03, 2025 12:01 GMT
Today
Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jack Flaherty, Hunter Brown and more for May 3, 2025

Some MLB slates go under the radar as strikeout prop gems, and today is one of those. With hot-handed starters, struggling offenses, and a couple of sneaky mismatches that the books might be underestimating, the board's full of value for bettors who are willing to dig a little deeper.

After dissecting the pitch statistics, recent K trends, and opposing whiff rates, five arms stood out with a legit upside to cash their overs. From workhorses to breakout stars, today’s strikeout props card has a little bit of everything, and a couple of bold value spots you won’t want to overlook.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

Max Meyer (MIA vs OAK) - Over 5.5 K (–165)

Miami Marlins' ace Max Meyer - Source: Imagn
Miami Marlins' ace Max Meyer - Source: Imagn

Max Meyer has been electric to open 2025, posting a 12.4 K/9 and a nasty 33.7% miss rate on his slider, one of the highest in the majors right now. He's posted 6+ Ks in 5 of his last 6 and gets to face an Oakland offense that's not so easy to punch out on paper but struggles with top-end sliders.

The juice is loaded at -165, but his premium swing-and-miss offerings make this a decent price with a good chance to hit over 5.5 Ks.

Jack Flaherty (DET @ LAA) - Over 6.5 K (–150)

Jack Flaherty could punch 7+ Ks today - Source: Imagn
Jack Flaherty could punch 7+ Ks today - Source: Imagn

Jack Flaherty is quietly having a solid rebound campaign, fanning 38 in 32.1 innings (10.6 K/9) with a 1.11 WHIP. He's cleared this line in three of his previous five starts and now faces an Angels lineup striking out at a top-five rate in the AL.

With Los Angeles's free-swinging approach and Flaherty's command trending upward, this line is ideal, and the value at -150 holds up well for a guy averaging over 6.5 Ks per start.

Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL vs LAD) - Over 4.5 K (–160)

Atlanta Braves' rising star Spencer Schwellenbach - Source: Imagn
Atlanta Braves' rising star Spencer Schwellenbach - Source: Imagn

Spencer Schwellenbach made waves with a 10-K game earlier in the year against the Marlins and now has 7.9 K/9 on his first handful of starts. Sure, the Dodgers do boast some plate discipline. The -160 line is a tad high, but against this Dodgers offense, the 4.5 number seems within sight.

Hunter Brown (HOU @ CWS) - Over 6.5 K (–150): Safest Pick

Hunter Brown is today's safe pick - Source: Imagn
Hunter Brown is today's safe pick - Source: Imagn

Best value on the board. Hunter Brown had 7+ strikeouts in 4 of his last 6 starts and faces a White Sox offense that's performed poorly against right-handed pitching. His 96 mph sinker-slider combo is leading to a 26.9% whiff rate. One of the better props on the board at this number and price.

Nick Lodolo (CIN vs WSH) - Over 5.5 K (+105): Bold Prediction

Nick Lodolo can punch over 5.5 Ks today- Source: Imagn
Nick Lodolo can punch over 5.5 Ks today- Source: Imagn

At plus money, here's your hard but smart play of the day. Nick Lodolo has crossed over once in 2 of his last 3 starts, one being a 9-K performance at Coors. Lodolo's been sharpened up lately with improved curveball control. At +105, this is one of the strongest value bets on the Saturday card.

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Edited by John Maxwell
