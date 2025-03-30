Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jacob deGrom, Aaron Nola and more for March 30, 2025

It's time to wrap up the first weekend of the 2025 MLB season, and a full slate of games is on schedule. Most of the top pitchers in baseball have already pitched this weekend, but some great arms will still take the mound on Sunday.

Ad

There are many ways to bet on pitcher props, but looking at strikeout totals is one of the best options. An over/under number is set for each pitcher starting today, and odds are attached to those numbers as well.

Note: Betting odds can change at any time. Remember that there is no guarantee when betting on pitcher props

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Strikeouts Props for March 30

Jacob deGrom: Over 6.5 -140

Ad

Trending

MLB: Spring Training-Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn

Jacob DeGrom is back and healthy for the Texas Rangers and is always a dominant pitcher when he takes the mound. DeGrom isn't going to pitch deep into this game, but it won't take him long to get at least seven strikeouts on Sunday.

Ad

Taj Bradley: Over 6.5 -135

MLB: Spring Training-Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn

Taj Bradley of the Tampa Bay Rays had 154 strikeouts in just 138 innings during the 2024 season. Bradley can strike out batters in a hurry, and he will have a dominant outing against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Ad

Robbie Ray: Under 6.5 -140

MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants - Source: Imagn

Robbie Ray is making his first start of the season for the San Francisco Giants, and he is hoping that 2025 goes better than 2024. Ray had to deal with injuries a season ago and was only able to make seven starts.

Ad

The Giants will be cautious with the left-hander, and he's going to strike out less than five batters today.

Max Meyer: Under 4.5 -160 (Safest pick of the day)

MLB: Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies - Source: Imagn

The safest pick of the day is taking the under 4.5 strikeouts for Max Meyer of the Florida Marlins. Meyer made 11 starts in 2024 and barely averaged over five innings pitched. He will struggle to rack up strikeouts against a scrappy Pittsburgh Pirates team.

Ad

Aaron Nola: Under 5.5 -105 (Bold Prediction of the day)

MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets - Source: Imagn

The bold prediction of the day comes from Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies, one of the best pitchers in baseball. Nola just hasn't been as dominant as he has gotten older, and he won't pitch long enough to have a ton of strikeouts on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback