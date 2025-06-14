Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jacob DeGrom, Clayton Kershaw and more for June 14, 2025

Some of the top MLB pitchers are going to be taking the mound on June 14, as there are games taking place throughout the day. That will lead to some great prop betting opportunities when focusing on strikeouts for the best in the game.

Ad

There will be some real aces taking the mound, and that is where you should look first when trying to find the best options. Here are five pitchers to look at, and the odds for each pitcher.

Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets for June 14, 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jacob DeGrom: Over 6.5 (-140)

Jacob DeGrom continues to be one of the top MLB pitchers, and he is someone who does his best work by striking out opposing batters. Taking the over 6.5 is a solid bet as he should have little trouble racking them up in this game.

Ad

Trending

Clayton Kershaw: Over 4.5 (-130)

Clayton Kershaw is one of the top MLB pitchers - Source: Imagn

Clayton Kershaw is back pitching with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he is still trying to work his way back into the lineup. Kershaw is facing the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night, and taking the over is the right bet to make here.

Ad

Spencer Strider: Under 8.5 (-115)

Spencer Strider is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Spencer Strider has a dominant fastball that can shut down opponents, but that doesn't always mean that he will rack up the strikeouts. This over/under number is simply too high, and taking the under is the right way to go in this matchup.

Ad

Safest Pick of the Day: Carlos Rodon Under 7.5 (-125)

Carlos Rodon is one of the proven MLB pitchers - Source: Imagn

The safest pick of the day is veteran Carlos Rodon of the New York Yankees. Rodon is facing a Boston Red Sox team that has some power in it, and he will struggle to have success in this huge rivalry matchup.

Ad

Bold Prediction: George Kirby Under 5.5 (+100)

George Kirby is pitching today - Source: Imagn

It can pay off to make a bold prediction with MLB pitchers' strikeouts prop bets, and George Kirby is a pitcher to focus on. Kirby has been having a huge season, but taking the under 5.5 strikeouts is the right way to go in this game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More