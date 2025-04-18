Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jacob deGrom, Sandy Alcantara and more for April 18, 2025

With a full slate of games on deck, there are 30 MLB starting pitchers on tap today. That means there will probably be a lot of strikeouts recorded. It's up to you to determine which pitchers will go over or under their given line.

Ad

It all depends on the matchup and a few other factors, but it's always a challenge to pick the right ones, especially when there are the most possible lines to choose from. To that end, we've got a list of the best picks from DraftKings to take a look at today.

Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best MLB strikeout prop bets for April 18

5) Cole Ragans: under 7.5 -115

Ad

Trending

Take the under on Cole Ragans today (Credits: IMAGN)

Cole Ragans is on fire to start the year. He is sporting a blistering 36.6% K rate so far for the Kansas City Royals, which translates to nearly 13 strikeouts per nine innings. Today, he has a rivalry matchup with the Detroit Tigers. Despite the numbers, his line is pretty high, so it's probably better to take the under against a scrappy offense.

Ad

4) Drew Rasmussen: under 5.5 -105 (Safest pick of the day)

Drew Rasmussen is the safe pick today (Credits: IMAGN)

Drew Rasmussen is enjoying a really good start to his season with a 0.60 ERA and 27.8% K rate. However, he's only averaging five innings per outing, so he's not expected to pitch deep into the game. Plus, the Tampa Bay Rays starter is up against a surging New York Yankees squad that scored six yesterday against a very good pitcher. Rasmussen is today's safest pick, so take the under.

Ad

3) Corbin Burnes: under 5.5 +100

Corbin Burnes has a bad matchup today (Credits: IMAGN)

Corbin Burnes has not been as good as he usually is to start the season. The Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher is striking out just 20.3% of batters faced and actually has a negative fWAR at this point. The 5.5 line used to be no problem for Burnes, but against the Chicago Cubs, a team with a star-studded and talented offense, it's not a good one. Take the under.

Ad

2) Sandy Alcantara: over 5.5 +110

Take the over on Sandy Alcantara today (Credits: IMAGN)

Sandy Alcantara is up against the Philadelphia Phillies today, which is not a great matchup. However, his line is on the lower side at 5.5. The Miami Marlins ace may have a 19% K rate this year, but he is a former Cy Young winner who's more than capable of getting six strikeouts against any team. Take the over.

Ad

1) Jacob deGrom: over 6.5 +115 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Jacob deGrom is today's bold prediction (Imagn)

Jacob deGrom has pretty much the worst matchup of the day with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but that's why the Texas Rangers' ace is the bold prediction of the day. He has a mediocre 20.6% K rate and -0.1 fWAR, so he's not in top form, but he's still shown flashes of being that former Cy Young winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More