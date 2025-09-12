Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jacob deGrom, Tarik Skubal, and more for September 12, 2025

MLB Strikeout props have been a rollercoaster ride lately, with aces flashing their dominance one night and mid-rotation arms stealing the spotlight the next. Friday’s slate features a fascinating mix of proven veterans, rising talents, and pitchers still searching for consistency, creating numerous betting angles.

From Jacob deGrom’s steady strikeout floor to Tarik Skubal’s Cy Young–caliber run, and even bold fades on names like Mitch Keller and Walker Buehler, there’s no shortage of value. Let’s break down today’s top five strikeout prop bets for September 12.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

#5. Jacob deGrom: over 5.5 (-158)

Jacob deGrom continues to show why he’s one of the most feared strikeout pitchers in baseball, racking up 169 Ks in 155.2 innings for a sharp 9.8 K/9.

Even in his last start, where he took the loss against Houston, he still struck out eight batters over 5.1 innings, a reminder that his swing-and-miss arsenal is intact. His WHIP remains elite at 0.93, meaning he stays ahead in counts and consistently sets himself up for strikeouts.

Facing the Mets, deGrom’s path to clearing 5.5 Ks looks strong. With his ability to miss bats even in tougher outings, the over here is a solid play.

#4. Tarik Skubal: over 7.5 (-117)

Tarik Skubal (13-4, 2.10 ERA) has been one of the most dominant left-handers in baseball this season, combining elite control with big strikeout power.

With 222 Ks across 180 innings, his 11.1 K/9 ranks among the best in the league, and his recent game log shows both consistency and ceiling, including a 12- and 10-strikeout performance in two of his last four outings. He’s also sporting a minuscule 0.86 WHIP, keeping runners off base and staying in rhythm for longer innings.

Against the Marlins, a lineup that has struggled against lefties and frequently whiffs versus power fastballs, Skubal is well-positioned to push past 7.5 strikeouts. This line gives him room to clear even without his peak stuff, making the over a strong look.

#3. Tanner Bibee: under 5.5 (-146)

Bibee has shown flashes of promise, but his strikeouts have been inconsistent for him throughout the season. Over 161.1 innings, he’s recorded 139 Ks for a modest 7.8 K/9, and his struggles with home runs (27 allowed) often force him to pitch more to contact.

In his latest outing, he worked 6.2 innings against Tampa Bay, allowing two runs with just three strikeouts, which highlights the volatility in his strikeout ceiling.

Facing the White Sox, a team that doesn’t whiff nearly as much as others in the league, Bibee is more likely to grind through innings than rack up Ks. With his current form, the under 5.5 is the sharper side of this prop.

#2. Walker Buehler: under 3.5 (-155) (Safest pick of the day)

Walker Buehler (7-7, 5.45 ERA) has struggled to regain consistency this season, and his strikeout production has been well below his prime levels. Across 112.1 innings, he’s logged just 84 strikeouts for a 6.7 K/9, and his command has been shaky with 55 walks and 22 homers allowed.

The right-hander hasn’t pitched since August 24, when he lasted only 2.1 innings against Arizona, giving up two runs and a homer with just two strikeouts.

With his return coming against a Royals lineup that’s been disciplined at the plate and punishes mistakes, expecting him to rack up four or more strikeouts feels like a stretch. The under 3.5 is juiced, but given his recent form and long layoff, it stands as the safest strikeout prop on the board today.

#1. Mitch Keller: under 4.5 (+104) (Bold Prediction of the day)

Mitch Keller (6-14, 4.16 ERA) has had a tough season, and his strikeout production hasn’t been reliable enough to back an over in this spot.

He owns a 7.5 K/9 across 162.1 innings with 136 strikeouts, but his recent outings show why the under makes sense. Keller has hit 4 Ks or fewer in four of his last five starts, including his most recent outing against Milwaukee, where he struck out only four over 6.1 innings.

Facing a Nationals lineup that doesn’t whiff much, Keller will need to be highly efficient to push past this line. The matchup, combined with his recent form, makes the under 4.5 a bold but sharp play at plus money.

