Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Logan Gilbert, Chris Sale and more for April 1, 2025

The 2025 MLB season has seen plenty of offense in the first week of the year, but this is still a league full of great pitchers. Despite home runs being hit at an increased rate, strikeout numbers for MLB pitchers continue to be something to monitor as well.

When looking to make some MLB prop bets for games on Tuesday, checking out pitcher strikeout totals is always a good option. Here are five of the biggest names taking the mound today and a prediction as to how they will fare on the mound.

MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Apr. 1

1) Chris Sale: Over 5.5 -180

MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn

Chris Sale won the National League Cy Young Award in 2024 and has always been a pitcher who dominates opposing hitters. Sale is facing a great LA Dodgers lineup on Tuesday night, but expect him to go deep enough into the game to record at least six strikeouts.

2) Shane Baz: Over 4.5 -145

MLB: Spring Training-Washington Nationals at Tampa Bay Rays - Source: Imagn

Shane Baz is set to make his first start of the season for the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night, and he will look to get his season going in a positive fashion. Baz is facing a young Pittsburgh Pirates team, and he throws hard enough to pick up at least five strikeouts in this one.

3) Kyle Hendricks: Over 2.5 -110

MLB: Spring Training-San Diego Padres at LA Angels - Source: Imagn

Kyle Hendricks has been known as a control pitcher throughout his career, but he's someone who has always fooled opposing hitters. Hendricks is capable of going deep into a game every time out, and he will record at least three strikeouts against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Hendricks has had a great career against the Cardinals and it will continue on Tuesday.

4) Logan Gilbert: Under 8.5 -165 (Safest Pick of the Day)

Logan Gilbert is pitching tonight Source: Imagn

Logan Gilbert was dominant in his first start for the Seattle Mariners, striking out eight batters in seven innings. It's hard to repeat that performance every time out, and taking the under 7.5 strikeouts against the Detroit Tigers is the pick for this matchup.

5) Michael King: Over 5.5 +105 (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Spring Training-San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn

The bold prediction of the day is taking San Diego Padres starter Michael King to rack up at least six strikeouts against the Cleveland Guardians. King is definitely good enough to rack up the strikeouts, but he will need to pitch deep into this game.

